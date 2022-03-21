BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Welcomes Spring Season With New Ticket Packages

Blue Man Group Chicago will welcome the spring season with the launch of two new ticket offers for its spring performances at the Briar Street Theatre (3133 North Halsted). The offers include "Sunday Funday" deals for select Sunday performances and a special "Family Four-Pack" ticket package. Chicago visitors can add some color to their spring break plans by booking Blue Man Group Chicago's new hotel package with theWit Hotel.

Blue Man Group Chicago audiences are invited to make every Sunday a "Funday" this spring with 50 percent off select Sunday performances at the Briar Street Theatre. The "Sunday Funday" offer is now available at http://www.blueman.com/chicago/offers.

Families and small groups are encouraged to take advantage of Blue Man Group Chicago's "Family Four-Pack" ticket offer this spring. Beginning March 16, patrons will receive 25 percent off purchases of four tickets to any Blue Man Group Chicago performance through July 1, 2022. This offer will be available by visiting http://www.blueman.com/chicago/offers.

Those planning their spring break itineraries are encouraged to experience Blue Man Group's special hotel package with theWit Hotel. The hotel package includes a one-night stay for up to four guests, a hotel welcome amenity from theWit's Executive Chef and tickets to Blue Man Group Chicago on the evening of their stay. The Blue Man Group Chicago hotel package is available to book by visiting www.thewithotel.com.

Blue Man Group originally debuted at the Briar Street Theatre in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood in 1997. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, Blue Man Group encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child in order to see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore today's cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience's collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common. The show is continually refreshed with new music, stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology.

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit www.blueman.com.