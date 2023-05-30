BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY Comes to the Raue Center in July

The performance is at 8 p.m. on July 1, 2023.

Raue Center For The Arts presents the return of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to downtown Crystal Lake. Join Big Bad Voodoo Daddy for a swinging good time at 8 p.m. on July 1, 2023.

 

Since its formation in the early ‘90s in Ventura, California, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has toured virtually non-stop, performing an average of over 150 shows per year. It has also produced a sizable catalog of recorded music, with sales of over 2 million albums to date.

 

Early on, during its legendary residency at the Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy reminded the world, in the midst of the grunge era no less, that it was still cool to swing. The band, co-founded by singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, was at the forefront of the swing revival of that time, blending a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and Dixieland with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture.

 

Together for 30 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – famously named after an autograph from blues legend Albert Collins – has appeared in concert venues across the world, sold millions of records, and had its music appear in hundreds of movies and television shows.

 

With sold-out concerts from the Hollywood Bowl to the Lincoln Center, appearances with many of the country’s finest symphony orchestras, and television appearances ranging from “Dancing with the Stars” to Super Bowl xxIII, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy continues its decades-long mission to celebrate and revitalize jazz and swing music – America’s original musical art form – and bring joy to audiences around the world.

“We love having Big Bad Voodoo Daddy back at Raue Center,” says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. “Their music speaks for itself and will leave the audience unable to sit still in their seats!” 

 

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s all-original core line-up includes Scotty Morris (lead vocals and guitar), Kurt Sodergren (drums), Dirk Shumaker (double bass and vocals), Andy Rowley (baritone saxophone and vocals), Glen “The Kid” Marhevka (trumpet), Karl Hunter (saxophone and clarinet) and Joshua Levy (piano and arranger). 

Tickets to Big Bad Voodoo Daddy start at $37 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.



 

Tickets start at $37 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. 




Recommended For You