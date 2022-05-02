BELTING FOR LIFE Returns In-Person For The 7th Annual Event In Support Of Howard Brown Health 

Chicago's favorite evening of big voices for a big cause, returns with the 7th annual Belting for Life. For one night only on May 16 at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, Jeff Award-winning director and HIV+ activist Christopher Pazdernik presents the beloved benefit concert honoring the work of Howard Brown Health.

"After a year off in 2020 and last year's streaming music videos; I could not be more excited to return to a live evening of Belting for Life, supporting the incredible work that Howard Brown Health does across Chicago," says producer Pazdernik. "It is always an evening of joy and celebration and giving back to the community, and I think right now we need that more than ever!"

This year's event will feature over 20 award-winning musical theater performing theatre and pop songs. Enjoy a night of sensational singing while supporting one of the nation's largest LGBTQ organizations with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Howard Brown Health. For those who are unable to attend, streaming tickets unlock an online version of the concert which will be made available one week following the performance.

The 2022 performers scheduled to appear include:

Aimee Kleiman (CenterStage's Brigadoon)

Amanda A. Petersen (Guest Artist, UW-Oshkosh, Sweeney Todd)

Amanda Giles (Brown Paper Box's If/Then)

Bethany Thomas (Northlight's Songs for Nobodies)

Cynthia Carter (Women of Soul @ Black Ensemble & Mercury Theatres)

Desiree Gonzalez (Porchlight's Spring Awakening)

Devon Hayakawa (Baked!, Chicago Musical Theatre Festival)

Donica Lynn (Porchlight's Blues in the Night)

Emilie Lynn (International Tour, The Phantom of the Opera)

J Alan (Theo Ubique's Once Upon A Mattress)

Janelle Villas (The Fly Honey Show)

Jacquelyne Jones (Paramount's Cinderella)

Kelli Morgan McHugh (Professor, Music Theatre Voice, Northwestern)

Lydia Burke (Ragtime at Music Theatre Works)

Mia Nevarez (Drury Lane's Evita)

Missy Aguilar (Porchlight's Nunsense)

Missy Wise Vanderzee (BoHo's Bright Star)

Molly Callinan (The Lt. Dan Band)

Molly Kral (Porchlight's Sophisticated Ladies)

Neala Barron (Firebrand's Queen of the Mist)

Satya Chávez (Drama League nominee, Where Did We Sit on the Bus?)

Sawyer Smith (Steppenwolf's Ms. Blakk for President)

Sophie Grimm (Paramount's Legally Blonde)

Monday, May 16, 2022

7:30pm CDT (doors open at 7:00pm)

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

721 Howard Street

Evanston, IL 60202

Learn more at https://app.mobilecause.com/e/6QuF8w?vid=rdbjl

To assist in stopping the spread of COVID-19, all audience members are asked to provide proof of vaccination and wear a mask for this performance.

Christopher Pazdernik (any) Director: Who's Holiday (Theatre Wit), Colors of My Life (CCPA/Roosevelt University), Wonder Women (Chicago Musical Theatre Fest), Big River (Round Barn), Carrie (Ohio Northern University), former Artistic Director of Refuge Theatre Project (Jeff Awards, Best Director & Best Production, High Fidelity), multiple Porchlight Revisits. Casting: Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man (Chicago Premiere), Miracle (World Premiere; Royal George), The Nutcracker (add'l Casting; The House), Porchlight Music Theatre, CPA Theatricals. Currently: Managing & Casting Director for Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, where he directs Godspell this summer. An openly HIV+ artist, Christopher is the founder and producer of Belting for Life, an annual benefit concert for Howard Brown Health, and co-captain of Team Option Up! for AIDS Run/Walk Chicago.