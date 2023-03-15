Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BEING SEEN Starring Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark To Have Chicago Premiere This June

This tour de force comedy asks the question: “What would you do for a dream?” 

Mar. 15, 2023  

BEING SEEN Starring Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark To Have Chicago Premiere This June

Voted "Fan Favorite" (one of 12 out of 180+ productions so honored) at the New York International Fringe Festival, Being Seen, written and directed by Richard Gustin and starring Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark makes its Chicago premiere, June 14 - July 2, in the Crosby Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The preview date is Wednesday, June 14 at 8 p.m. with press opening Thursday, June 15 at 8 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets for Being Seen are $35 with $20 tickets available to seniors, industry and students. Tickets are currently on sale and may be purchased through the box office by calling 773.697.3830 or by visiting TheDenTheatre.com.

This captivating, fast-paced comedy by Richard Gustin looks at launching a "fresh start." An actor answers the audition notice of a highly acclaimed director and finds herself navigating his outlandish creative process. This tour de force comedy asks the question: "What would you do for a dream?"

The original production at the New York International Fringe Festival starred Broadway actor William Youmans and Allison Minick and premiered at the 2015 New York International Fringe Festival to critical and audience acclaim. "The most nonstop laughs at FringeNYC this year (2015) were provided by a show about theatre... simultaneously comedic and thought-provoking," said HYReviews.com about the New York production and Theatre in The Now wrote, "the script Gustin has written is wickedly smart. The dialogue is snappy, the conversations are genius. . . There was never a dull moment and every beat has a purpose. The storytelling is sharp and precise."

Note: This production includes themes of power imbalance and is recommended for ages 15 and older.

The Chicago production proudly features Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark in the lead roles.

Being Seen's creative team includes Richard Gustin (director), Lydia Goble LaGue (production stage manager), Guy Wicke (male understudy), Gabrielle Johnsen (female understudy), Gabe Gorsline (lighting designer), Max McNeal Martin (media consultant) and Vanessa Ellis (production intern).

Richard Gustin (he/him/his) is an emerging playwright whose plays include Being Seen, Surviving the Cycle, A Sparrow Falls, Leviathan, Circle 7, Mercy, Flat World, Someone Like Me, Concentric Circles, Found Objects, Switch, CruciFiction and an original adaptation of Everyman. As an Equity actor Gustin has been featured in major roles at various regional theaters including Kansas City Repertory Theater, Great Lakes Theatre Festival, Virginia Museum Theatre, John Michael Kohler Arts Center, First Stage Milwaukee, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Chicago's Ivanhoe and Blackstone Hotel, and Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theatre. For more information on Richard Gustin visit www.richardgustin.com

Will Clinger (he/him/his) is an award-winning actor, producer, writer and TV show host. Beloved for his role as host and segment producer for WTTW's "Wild Chicago," he has also a wide range of stellar acting credits in feature films "Witless Protection," "Stranger Than Fiction," "Something Better Somewhere Else," "Camp Manna," "B-Roll," "After Effect," "No Sleep 'Til Madison," "Stash" and "Serious Business," as well as the short films "Stealing Kisses," "Hit and Run," "Rain Rain" and "Train Town" (which won a Silver Award at the 2007 Chicago International Film Festival and a 2008 Best of the Midwest award for Best Short Film). Klinger's work in "Train Town" was nominated for a 2008 BMA Award for Best Actor. He has also guest-starred on a number of network and cable television shows, including "Fargo," "Chicago P.D.," "Sirens," "Play by Play," "ER," "Early Edition," "America's Most Wanted" and "The Untouchables," as well as the pilots "Peep Show" and "JimMortal." For more information on Will Klinger visit www.willklinger.com.

Kelly Anne Clark (she/her/hers) is an award winning actress who has lived and worked in the Chicago area for more than 25 years. Her credits include "Jeanette Guerre" in the U.S. Premiere of The House of Martin Guerre (Goodman Theater), "Norma Cassidy" in Victor/Victoria (Jeff Award), "Mabel" in The Pirates of Penzance, "Rosemary" in How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre), "Rose White" in Beaches the Musical, "Mary Turner" in Of Thee / Sing, "Philia" in A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (Jeff Nomination) and "Minnie Faye" in Hello Dolly! (Drury Lane Oakbrook Theater) among numerous other credits.

