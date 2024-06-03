BEAUTIFUL & More Lead Chicago's June 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Chicago for June 2024.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Paramount Theatre - April 24, 2024 through June 16, 2024

Before she was the Carole King we know today, she was a young songwriter from Brooklyn trying to make a name for herself. Beautiful – The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom as part of the hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin and going on to become one of the most successful singer, songwriter and musicians in popular music history. Her credits include songs such as “You’ve Got a Friend,” “[You Make Me Feel Like] A Natural Woman,” “It’s Too Late,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “So Far Away,” and many more. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote THE SOUNDTRACK TO A GENERATION.

For tickets: click here.

The Hot Wing King

Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre - June 20, 2024 through July 21, 2024

When it comes to wings, Cordell is king! Supported by his beau Dwayne and the best friends who serve as his fry crew, the group embarks on a fun night of pre-competition prep for Memphis’s Annual hot wing festival. But when Dwayne’s troubled nephew unexpectedly needs a place to stay, it quickly becomes a recipe for disaster. Winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Hot Wing King is a fierce comedy about the risks and rewards of celebrating who you are.

For tickets: click here.

The Kite Runner

CIBC Theatre - June 11, 2024 through June 23, 2024

Based on Khaled Hosseini’s beloved, international best-selling novel, THE KITE RUNNER is a powerful new play adapted by Matthew Spangler that follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Afghanistan is a divided country, and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the incident which will change their lives forever. Told across two decades and two continents,THE KITE RUNNER is an unforgettable journey of forgiveness, and shows us all that we can be good again.

For tickets: click here.

Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil

Goodman Theatre's Albert Theatre - June 25, 2024 through August 11, 2024

Acclaimed author John Berendt’s iconic New York Times best seller becomes a seductive new musical. Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia. But behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil – which sparks Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever. MacArthur “Genius” grantee Taylor Mac, Tony Award winners Jason Robert Brown and Rob Ashford, and choreographer Tanya Birl bring the true-crime blockbuster book and its beloved characters to life in a new musical adaptation.

For tickets: click here.

English

Goodman Theatre - Owen Theatre - May 10, 2024 through June 09, 2024

This smash Off-Broadway hit and Obie Award-winning “rich new play, contemplative and comic” (New York Times‘ Critics’ Pick) makes its Chicago premiere. “English Only.” Four adult students in Karaj, Iran are studying for the Test of English as a Foreign Language—the key to their green card, medical school admission or family reunification. Chasing fluency through a maze of word games, listening exercises and show-and-tell sessions, they hope that one day, English will make them whole. But it might be splitting them each in half.

For tickets: click here.

Guys and Dolls

Drury Lane Theatre - April 10, 2024 through June 09, 2024

The perfect Broadway musical comedy Guys and Dolls is coming to Drury Lane Theatre! Praised by TIME Magazine as “the greatest of all American musicals!” and hailed by The New York Times as “the show that defines Broadway dazzle,” this musical fable of Broadway promises an unforgettable evening at the theatre.

For tickets: click here.

Ain't Misbehavin'

Drury Lane Theatre - June 26, 2024 through August 18, 2024

Stride along with the toe-tapping, finger-snapping revue that journeys through the Harlem Renaissance with the music of legend Fats Waller. Brimming with the energetic charm of jazz classics such as “Honeysuckle Rose” and “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” the crooners of Ain’t Misbehavin’ bring soulful melodies to life, capturing the essence of an era where the joint was always jumpin’.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.

