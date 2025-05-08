BATSU! Chicago Adds Permanent Weekly Thursday-Night Show, And Launches 'Thirsty Thursdays'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, BATSU! Chicago is expanding its weekly schedule with the launch of a permanent Thursday-night show kicking off May 15, 2025, at 7 p.m. in Old Town.

Based on the Japanese penalty game, BATSU! pits four fearless, comedy "warriors" against one another in rapid‑fire challenges. The cost of failure? Immediate, unforgettable punishments (from paintball blasts or electric shocks) that turn every misstep into a show‑stopping spectacle and ensure no two performances are ever the same.

"Old Town has always been Chicago's comedy playground and adding a Thursday show lets us welcome even more people into the chaos," says Jin Kim, Associate Artistic Director and host of BATSU! Chicago. "Every performance is a shot of pure adrenaline... and now audiences don't have to wait for the weekend to get their fix."

Keep Thirsty Thursday happy hour going well into the night with exclusive BATSU! food and drink specials, including:

Half-price select sake bottles

$5 sake juice boxes

$5 hot sake carafes

$5 appetizer with any drink purchase

$95 sushi boat (serves 2-4 people)

All specials are available only at BATSU! during Thursday shows. BATSU! Chicago takes place in the upstairs venue of Kamehachi (1531 N Wells St), Chicago's first sushi bar and a landmark of Old Town's dining scene for 50+ years. Come spend your Thirsty Thursdays sipping sake, and experiencing what Buzzfeed hailed as "a perfect blend of laughter, camaraderie, and unexpected twists that will have you talking about it long after the curtain falls."

