Aville Grows to Host ROOTED IN SONG Cabaret Fundraiser October 20

Aville Grows will present Rooted in Song, a cabaret fundraiser benefiting Andersonville’s new community garden project, on Monday, October 20, 2025, from 7:00–8:30 p.m. at Bramble Arts Loft (5545 N. Clark St.). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and available online.

Hosted and directed by Broadway’s David Rossetti with music direction by Alex Newkirk, the evening will feature an impressive lineup of Chicago performers, including Frankie Leo Bennett, Patrick Byrnes, Kelly Felthous, Jennifer Femme, Dan Ferretti, Kailey Azure Green, Amanda Horvath-Adair, Justin Horvath-Adair, Jacquelyne Jones, Paul James Lang, Adam LeBlanc, Rob Lindley, Gabriel Mudd, Juwon Tyrel Perry, and Abby C. Smith. Audience favorites Amanda and Justin Horvath-Adair (Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute) and Adam LeBlanc (16 Candles Band) are among the featured acts.

Performers will offer a mix of musical-theatre and pop favorites such as Everything’s Coming Up Roses, Somewhere That’s Green, and Let the Sunshine In, along with original pieces and special arrangements created for the occasion.

Proceeds will support Aville Grows, an initiative transforming two vacant lots at 5339 and 5347 N. Ashland Ave. into a shared green space with 30 organic gardening beds, pollinator zones, a food forest, and a community hub. Backed by the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce and Andersonville Sustainable Community Alliance (ASCA), the project will also host free workshops, cooking classes, and mutual-aid programs aimed at fostering sustainability and connection in the neighborhood.

Representatives from ASCA and Aville Grows will be present at Rooted in Song to share updates and opportunities for community involvement. For more information, visit andersonville.org/asca/aville-grows.