August Wilson's GEM OF THE OCEAN Begins January 22 at Goodman Theatre

Goodman Theatre kicks off the new year with a major revival of August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean-nearly two decades after the play premiered on the same stage.

Resident Director Chuck Smith, who served as the original production's dramaturg, directs a cast of seven-featuring Sharif Atkins (Citizen Barlow), Sydney Charles (Black Mary), Lisa Gaye Dixon (Aunt Ester), Gary Houston (Rutherford Selig), Kelvin Roston, Jr. (Caesar), A.C. Smith (Eli) and James A. Williams (Solly Two Kings).

Originally directed by the late Marion McClinton at the Goodman in 2003, Gem of the Ocean is the play that chronically launches Wilson's famed "American Century Cycle"-10 plays, each set in a different decade of the 20th century, that together chronicle 100 years of the African-American experience. In conjunction with the production, audiences can support local African American artisans at "Hidden Gems: A Celebration of African American Artists & Art"-an on-site pop-up market featuring arts, crafts and more, will culminate the last week of the play and be available prior to and post select shows.

Gem of the Ocean appears January 22 - February 27; opening night is January 31. Tickets are now available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Gem or by phone at 312.443.3800. More details about "Hidden Gems," including information about participating artists, will be released soon. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of Sponsor Partners Abbott Fund and Allstate.

Tensions flare into riots across Pittsburgh's Hill District as chaos threatens a city desperate for freedom. It's 1904, the dawn of the new century-yet slavery's shadow looms large. There is solace to be found at the home of 285-year-old Ester Tyler, keeper and transmitter of African American history and cleanser of souls. When a suspicious traveler appears at her door in search of a new life, Aunt Ester guides him on a journey of spiritual awakening.

Visit GoodmanTheatre.org for more information about Goodman Theatre's accessibility efforts.