Audiomack Partners With Polo G & Friends to Produce 'Hometown Heroes Allstar' Chicago Charity Show

On the heels of a trio of successful sold-out shows in New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, Audiomack takes their fan favorite "Hometown Heroes" Live Concert Series to the Windy City for a charity show.

The preeminent artist-first music streaming platform partners with Polo G & Friends to headline the legendary Metro Chicago 2pm-5pm on February 16, 2020. Tickets go on sale today at this LINK.

Get them now as the show will sell out.

Topped by Polo G, the bill also boasts G Herbo, Calboy, Dreezy, NLE Choppa, Tink, HappyBirthdayCalvin, Heavy Steppers, Ann Marie, and special guests. The show will also have a special tribute to late Chi Town legend and multi-platinum star Juice WRLD. A portion of ticket sales will go to Polo G's AAU Boys Basketball Team, Erika's Lighthouse, and The Boys & Girls Club of Chicago.

"Hometown Heroes" is a series curated by a local authority/tastemaker in various regions across the globe. Each iteration of the "Hometown Heroes" series offers music fans a deep-dive into the emergent sounds defining various major music regions. The "Hometown Heroes" playlist spans 20 major markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, London, and Lagos.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Polo G to bring our 'Hometown Heroes' Live Concert Series to Chicago for Allstar Weekend. We are focused on supporting the next generation of superstars and want to make sure that every artist has all the tools they need to excel." - Jason Johnson

"The purpose of the concert for a cause is to give back to my city. I remember struggling with my own issues. I didn't have anyone to talk to. I want to help the youth in Chicago any way I can because I was once in the same shoes. Thank you Audiomack and every artist that made this possible. Salute!" - Polo G

