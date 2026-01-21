Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to Showcase Six New Works at The Auditorium

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

World renowned ambassadors of Dance and Culture, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to its Chicago home – The Auditorium, Chicago's Landmark stage at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive – with four dynamic performances debuting six new works, April 24-26, 2026.

Marking its 57th Chicago engagement at The Auditorium, the company will perform two distinct programs, each featuring Chicago premieres and a finale of the must-see Alvin Ailey masterpiece Revelations.

Tickets start at $46 and are now available at auditoriumtheatre.org, by calling 312.341.2300, or at the Box Office at 50 E Ida B Wells Drive in Chicago.

In 1958, Alvin Ailey and a small group of dancers took the stage in New York and forever changed American dance and culture. One of the country's groundbreaking greats, Ailey's company earned a reputation as one of the finest international ambassadors of American culture, promoting the uniqueness of the African American cultural experience and the preservation and enrichment of American modern dance in a universal celebration of the human spirit.

The curtain has risen on AILEY's next era under the leadership of new Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack, the renowned dancer and educator, guided as ever by Alvin Ailey's pioneering legacy. Ms. Graf Mack was introduced to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater under the direction of Judith Jamison and became widely celebrated for her dance artistry. The Company's 32 extraordinary dancers, renowned for their unrivaled artistry, technique, and spirit, include five from the Windy City area: Solomon Dumas (Chicago); Isaiah Day (Chicago); Donnie Duncan Jr. (Carrier Mills, IL); Renaldo Maurice (Gary, IN); and Sarah Daley-Perdomo (South Elgin, IL). The two dynamic programs include the Chicago debuts of world premieres from the recent season launch at New York City Center by frequent AILEY collaborator Jamar Roberts, along with contemporary choreographers Maija García, Fredrick Earl Mosley, Matthew Neenan; a new production by the late Judith Jamison, former AILEY Artistic Director; and a company premiere by Medhi Walerski.

“The Auditorium welcomes Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to our landmark stage each year with tremendous pride, privilege and gratitude. This April, to conclude our 2025-26 Celebrating Women Leaders in Dance season, we look forward to showcasing AILEY under the company's new Artistic Director, Alicia Graf Mack. With two different programs over four performances comes the opportunity for our guests to experience works by many of the most important choreographers in the world of dance today. This weekend is certain to be a special addition to Chicago's Spring arts season!” said The Auditorium CEO Rich Regan.

“This monumental season draws deeply on Alvin Ailey's legacy rooted in celebrating the resilience of the human spirit, while extending its truth and bold virtuosity to reflect this moment in time and our hopes for the future. It is an honor to be a caretaker of this ever-changing continuum of inspiration, which is a living testament to the vitality of the tradition Mr. Ailey gave us and the gifts of spirit that Judith Jamison so lovingly nurtured. Along with Matthew Rushing and the company of brilliant dancers whose artistry moves us all, I am proud and excited to be taking our next steps forward on The Auditorium stage, where I and generations of company members have cherished sharing Alvin Ailey's gift to the world with Chicago audiences.” said AILEY Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack.

The programs for the 2026 Chicago engagement of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater are as follows:

FRIDAY, APRIL 24, AT 7:30 P.M. & SATURDAY, APRIL 25, AT 7:30 P.M.

Blink of an Eye (2025) In an intriguing piece that probes the relationship between dance and music, choreographer Medhi Walerski lays bare the strength and vulnerability inherent in the creative process. The timeless beauty of J.S. Bach's violin sonatas and partita anchors the athletic movement that is both precise and expansive.

A Case of You (2005) A new production of this sensual duet—an excerpt from Judith Jamison's 2005 Reminiscin'—is an emotionally intense showstopper danced to Diana Krall's sultry rendition of the classic Joni Mitchell song.

Embrace (2025) Choreographer Fredrick Earl Mosley examines the ups and downs of human connections—messy, beautiful, and everything in between. Set to popular songs by Stevie Wonder, Kate Bush, Ed SHeeran, Des'ree, and Pink, this piece explores what it takes to love deeply, heal fully, and embrace the journey with open arms.

Revelations (1960) Performed to African American spirituals, song-sermons, gospel songs, and holy blues, Alvin Ailey's Revelations fervently explores the places of deepest grief and holiest joy in the soul. More than just a popular dance work, it has become a cultural treasure, beloved by generations of fans.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25, AT 1:00 P.M. & SUNDAY, APRIL 26, AT 3:00 P.M.

Jazz Island (2025) In Maija García's first work for AILEY, a Caribbean folktale comes to life through ancestral rhythms and divine intervention. Inspired by Geoffrey Holder's “Black Gods, Green Islands” and featuring an original score by Etienne Charles, this theatrical staging explores the spiritual dimensions of human drama and the connective force of love across the Afro-Caribbean diaspora. Adapted from Black Gods, Green Islands by Geoffrey Holder. Created in collaboration with the artists of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

Difference Between (2025) Matthew Neenan's choreographic debut with AILEY features his signature wild abandon and gestural playfulness. Acclaimed singer and composer Heather Christian (a 2025 MacArthur Foundation Fellow) contributes her raw power to an intricate world of strange tensions, potent griefs, and quiet loves.

Song of the Anchorite (2025) Renowned Ailey choreographer Jamar Roberts gives a fresh take on the 1961 solo Hermit Songs, Alvin Ailey's reaction to a set of medieval religious texts and the haunting song cycle by Samuel Barber that they inspired. The result is a powerful meditation on passion and devotion—both earthly and spiritual—danced to jazz trumpeter Avishai Cohen's interpretation of a Ravel adagio.

Revelations

In addition to these four public performances, the Company will present two student matinees at The Auditorium, reaching thousands of youths with an inspiring excerpt of Ronald K. Brown's Grace – a fervent tour-de-force depicting individuals on a journey to the promised land – on Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24, at 11 a.m.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE AND TICKETS

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performs at The Auditorium Friday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 25, at 1 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26, at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $46 and are now available at auditoriumtheatre.org/events, by calling 312.341.2300, or at the Box Office at 50 E Ida B Wells Drive in Chicago, IL.