Alton Little Theater Presents SISTER ACT

The theatre is undergoing new safety guidelines to reopen amidst the pandemic.

Feb. 22, 2021  
Alton Little Theatre has announced its upcoming production of the musical Sister Act. Performances run March 19th, 20th, 21st, (2 pm) 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th (2 pm)

Based on the hit 1992 film of the same name, the musical tells the story of an aspiring Disco Diva who finds her true calling breathing new life into a dusty convent and finding a sisterhood she's never had before!

Evening performances are at 7:30 pm and Matinee Performances are at 2 pm, with the theater opening one hour before curtain. Late arrivals are seated at the discretion of the House Manager and at a suitable break in the play's action.

Due to the guidelines set out by the State of Illinois, Seating Capabilities will be a "fluid" number until the COVID-19 Virus has abated. Guests will enter and exit through different doors, be seated spaced apart, and will be strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Guests will have access to hand sanitizer and restroom use will be done in smaller monitored numbers.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://altonlittletheater.org/upcoming-shows/.


