Ali Siddiq Comes to The Chicago Theatre in 2025

Stand-up comedian and public speaker Ali Siddiq will return to The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, May 10, 2025, as part of his “In The Shadows” tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 11 at 10:00AM CT.



Ali Siddiq's unique style of stand-up comedy, borne out of his time in incarceration, was first on display when he appeared on HBO's “Def Comedy Jam” and “Live From Gotham”. Since then, was named Comedy Central's 2013 “#1 Comic to Watch” and was a top five finalist on NBC's “Bring the Funny” in 2019. Over the last decade, he has released a number of specials, including “The Domino Effect”, which ranked in the top five most watched comedy specials of 2022. Siddiq has appeared on some of the world's biggest podcasts including “The Joe Rogan Experience”, “Kill Tony” and more.



Tickets for the May 10 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 11 at 10:00AM CT at Ticketmaster.com and The Chicago Theatre box office.

