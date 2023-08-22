African American Arts Alliance Of Chicago Names First New President In 25 Years, Presents Black Arts Month Programs In October

More details about the featured artists, companies and performances for Black Arts Month will be announced in September.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Photo 2 Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
New Jason Robert Brown/Taylor Mac Musical MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL to Premi Photo 3 New Jason Robert Brown Musical to Premiere at Goodman Theatre
Goodman Theatre, Paramount Theatre & More Nominated for 2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards Photo 4 2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards Nominations Revealed

African American Arts Alliance Of Chicago Names First New President In 25 Years, Presents Black Arts Month Programs In October

The nonprofit African American Arts Alliance of Chicago has announced Charlique C. Rolle as its new board president, effective immediately. Rolle is the first new president in the Alliance’s 26-year history, following the celebrated tenure of founding president Jackie Taylor. Joining Rolle as the new vice president of the Alliance is Vershawn Sanders-Ward.

Rolle brings extensive experience to the Alliance, having worked for over a decade as an arts administrator, interdisciplinary artist, choreographer, director, producer, actor and writer. She is the current executive director of Congo Square Theatre Company and a 2023 Chicago Urban League IMPACT Fellow. For the past three years, Rolle has served as a board member of the African American Arts Alliance and developed signature events for the organization, including its Black United Theatre and Black United Dance auditions, as well as producing the Alliance’s annual Black Excellence Awards.

"It truly is an incredible honor to stand upon the shoulders of the Alliance's founders, whose dream and vision was to ensure that Black artists and organizations had a place that not only reflected them, but represented them,” says President Charlique C. Rolle. “As I step into this role, I express my deepest gratitude to Jackie Taylor, the Alliance's founding president for the past 25 years. Twenty-five years of Black excellence in serving our community is a legacy that I do not take lightly. I am so honored and ready to continue to carry the mantle into this next era—honoring our history, deepening our community, and elevating our future."

In 1997, founders Jackie Taylor, Joan Gray, Chuck Smith and Ron O.J. Parson saw a great need for community interaction and development, and incorporated as a new African American Arts Alliance to build upon the rich history of the original Black Theatre Alliance, expanding to serve the needs of Black performing, visual, literary, technical and design art forms.

“I am so proud to be transferring the Alliance to a new leadership team,” says Founding President Jackie Taylor. “I’m proud of the fact that we were able to sustain this vital and important organization through the past twenty-five years, and I am looking forward to seeing Charlique C. Rolle and Vershawn Sanders-Ward usher in a new phase for the Alliance.”

This October, the African American Arts Alliance presents its Black Arts Month programming, a series of public events highlighting Black artists from across Chicago, as well as industry-specific events for Alliance members. Registration for new individual, organizational, and affiliate memberships will open on September 1, and all new members who register by October 31, 2023, will receive 15% off their Alliance membership fee. More information is available at www.aaaachicago.org.

Public programming for Black Arts Month includes the following events across the city:

●        Monday, October 9 from 7-9 p.m.: Black Arts Month Kick-off and North Side Convening at Black Ensemble Theater (4450 N. Clark Street, Chicago)

●        Monday, October 16 from 7-9 p.m.: Black Arts Month South Side Convening at Retreat at Currency Exchange (305 E. Garfield Boulevard, Chicago)

●        Monday, October 23 from 7-9 p.m.: Black Arts Month West Side Convening at Muse Coffee Studio (747 S. Western Avenue, Chicago)

More details about the featured artists, companies and performances for Black Arts Month will be announced in September.

 



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Winifred Haun & Dancers Presents 25th MOONSTONE SEASON GALA in October Photo
Winifred Haun & Dancers Presents 25th MOONSTONE SEASON GALA in October

Winifred Haun & Dancers will present a special, intimate Gala celebrating it's 25th Moonstone Season on October 13 at the 21c Museum Hotel in Chicago.

2
Imposters Theatre Company Opens Season With THE LAST LIVING GUN Photo
Imposters Theatre Company Opens Season With THE LAST LIVING GUN

 The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) opens their fifth season with The Last Living Gun, written by Ryan Stevens and directed by ITC Artistic Director Stefan Roseen, featuring original music by ITC ensemble member Dominick Vincent Alesia.

3
The 21st Season of Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center Launches with Hubbard Photo
The 21st Season of 'Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center' Launches with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

 The Music Center launches its 21st season of Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center with the return of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, one of the world’s most original forces in contemporary dance.

4
Ladies From The Canyon Pay Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell at Arts On The Gree Photo
Ladies From The Canyon Pay Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell at Arts On The Green in Crystal Lake

 SoundTracks Of A Generation honors two legends of the 60’s & 70’s California music scene who fearlessly challenged stylistic boundaries over their long careers. Heather Wood and Julie Miller take us on a joyful, entertaining journey showcasing the best-loved songs of groundbreaking artists Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell at Raue Center’s Arts on the Green.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre Video
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
James M. Nederlander Theatre (8/01-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live Comedy at Laugh Factory
Laugh Factory Chicago (9/09-12/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Samantha Bee: Your Favorite Woman
Broadway Playhouse (11/02-11/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/21-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Collected Stories
Oil Lamp Theater (7/20-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Firehouse / Steelheart
Arcada Theatre (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise)
The Center for Performing Arts (1/28-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You