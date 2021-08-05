Acoustic Powerhouse Philip Hamilton Featured At Raue Center's Arts On The Green

Celebrate the end of summer with the Raue Center as they welcome Philip Hamilton back to Crystal Lake. Hamilton is the featured artist on August 28th at the Raue's Arts on the Green at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, located at 210 McHenry Ave.

Space is limited at this charming new venue so be sure to order your tickets early. Patrons can bring refreshments to enjoy as they sit under the trees watching and listening to the stars!

On August 28th, Philip Hamilton will take the stage with his latest acoustic project, which features him performing Jazz, Pop and R& B classics that will lift your spirits and move your feet. Sting's "Fragile", the Beatles' "Blackbird" and Nat King Cole's "Route 66" are just a few of the gems Hamilton tackles in this celebration of voice, song and sway. Hamilton is a vocal explorer who has worked with some of music's most creative minds, including John Cage, Donald Fagan and Pat Metheny. The Washington Post called him "...an unusually energetic and inventive vocalist," citing his vocal dexterity, as well as ability to lead the listener through both an insightful spiritual, as well as a funky powerhouse jam.

Hamilton will be joined by veteran acoustic bassist Lonnie Plaxico, adding an extra layer of swing to the groove. Also, guitarist Spiros Exaras will be on hand to add his fiery blend of rock, soul and jazz.

RaueNOW members are able to access tickets now, widely available after 2pm August 7th, 2021. Tickets start at $20 for adults, $8 for children and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. RaueNOW members receive a discount and early access! For more details or to become a RaueNOW member, visit rauecenter.org/become-a-rauenow-member/.