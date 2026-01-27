AYCO to Showcase Faculty in Spring 2026 Chamber Music Program

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

With a mission to nurture young musicians through top-level ensemble training,

The American Youth Chamber Orchestra (AYCO) brings together acclaimed performers and educators to guide students in chamber music. This spring's faculty includes nationally and internationally recognized artists dedicated to inspiring the next generation. Meet the Spring 2026 faculty:

Bing Jing Yu - Violin / Viola - Saturdays @ AMI's Clarendon Hills Campus

Bing Jing Yu received her Artist Diploma from New England Conservatory. She performs with the Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra, where she has served as acting Concert Master and acting Assistant Concertmaster on various productions. Ms. Yu made her Carnegie Hall debut in 1992, playing the Bach Double Concerto with the New York String Orchestra under the late Alexander Schneider. Ms Yu has been trained through Suzuki Unit 4. She believes in setting her students up for success and in meeting them where they are, to both engage and challenge her students. Ms. Yu has coached violinists of all levels preparing their excerpts for orchestra auditions. She works with all levels of students from the youngest pre-twinkler to the most advanced.

Terry Leahy - Trombone / Trumpet / Tuba - Saturdays @ AMI"s Clarendon Hills Campus

Originally from Australia, Dr Terry Leahy holds degrees from the Australian National University, the University of Minnesota and Northwestern University. Currently performing with the Peninsula Music Festival Orchestra (WI) and the Chicago Philharmonic, he is also an Executive Director of Landmark Brass Chicago. Terry is equally at home on alto, tenor and bass trombones and, additionally has recorded and performed on bass trumpet and tenor tuba. Terry Leahy has rich experience in performing as a soloist in recitals all over the world (UK, Finland, Australia, the US, South Africa and Austria), tenuring positions as an orchestral musician (the Finnish National Opera Orchestra, The Savonlinna Festival Opera Orchestra) as well as a chamber musician (The Midwest Conference, the Wiener Festwochen, The American Trombone Workshop, the International Trombone Conference).

Linda Veleckis - Violin / Viola / Piano - Saturdays @ AMI's Clarendon Hills Campus

Being a teacher, conductor, violinist, violist and pianist, Ms. Veleckis holds her Master of Music in Violin Performance from Boston University and K-12 Music Teaching Certificate from Depaul University. She has performed throughout the US and Europe. Until recently, Linda served as Director of Orchestras at Carl Sandburg High School (Orland Park), where she conducted three orchestras. Her private studio focuses on developing technique and preparing students for competitions and auditions. She performs with a number of local orchestras, most enjoyably as principal second violin.

AUDITIONS are NOW happening for the AYCO's Chamber Music Program, which is a great opportunity for young musicians to play and create chamber music in duos, trios, quartets, etc, and be coached by some of Chicago's premier musicians. Auditions are held via video and include all orchestral instruments and voice. REGISTER