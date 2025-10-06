AMADEUS Now Extended at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Steppenwolf Theatre Company will continue its 50th Anniversary Season with Peter Shaffer’s Oscar and Tony Award-winning masterpiece Amadeus, directed by Tony Award winner Robert Falls in his Steppenwolf debut. Due to popular demand, Amadeus has added one additional weeks of performances, extending through Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Ensemble member Ian Barford (Another Marriage, The Minutes, August: Osage County) and David Darrow (Steppenwolf debut) will lead the 18-member cast as rival composers Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, respectively. Amadeus will also feature ensemble members Robert Breuler (Airline Highway, The Christians, Detroit), Cliff Chamberlain (You Will Get Sick, Fool for Love, Superior Donuts, January 2 – 11, 2026), Ora Jones (Noises Off, The Doppelgänger, The Brother/Sister Plays) and Yasen Peyankov (Describe the Night, Three Sisters, Superior Donuts, through December 21, 2025) with Andrés Enriquez (Steppenwolf debut), Jodi Gage (Steppenwolf debut), Michael Kingston (The Minutes u/s), Aaron Kirby (Steppenwolf debut), Greg Komorowski (Steppenwolf debut), Jaye Ladymore (We Are Proud to Present…), Gregory Linington (Steppenwolf debut), John Lister (The Crucible, No Man’s Land u/s), Matt Miles (Bald Sisters u/s, Seagull u/s) Aja Singletary (Dance Nation u/s), Joey Slotnick (Seagull), Sawyer Smith (Ms. Blakk for President) and Erica Stephan (Steppenwolf debut). Understudies: Nick Sandys.

About the Production:

Vienna: a cacophony of music and intrigue. The emperor's composer, Antonio Salieri, holds court until the flamboyant entrance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: prodigy and wild child. The two artists begin a vicious and thrilling duet, a rivalry that will define their lives and legacies for years to come. Winner of 5 Tonys and 8 Academy Awards, Amadeus is the ultimate ode to ambition and musical genius, a brilliant requiem for a villain in history – but a hero in his own story. Vi saluto!

Steppenwolf Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis comment, “We're thrilled to welcome so many ensemble members back to their artistic home. as well as this team of extraordinary performers who round out this remarkable cast. To serve as the company’s artistic leaders during Bob Falls's Steppenwolf directorial debut is an honor and feels like a true commitment to recognizing the incredible history of Chicago's theatrical landscape.”