12th Estill World Voice Symposium is Coming To Chicago In 2025

The 12th Estill World Voice Symposium is set to take place July 27 - 29, 2025, at the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, bringing together voice professionals, educators, performers, and researchers from around the world. This biennial symposium is a premier event exploring the latest advancements in voice science, pedagogy, and performance.

This highly anticipated event will feature Nathan Gunn as the keynote speaker. Gunn, a Grammy Award-winning baritone celebrated for his performances in opera and on Broadway, is also a leading voice educator on faculty at The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (Lyric Theatre), an Estill Educational Affiliate. His insights are sure to inspire attendees from all disciplines of voice.

The symposium will include presentations from leading figures in voice training, including;

· Dr. Kimberly Steinhauer, President of Estill Voice International

· Masi Asare, Tony-nominated songwriter & dramatist, Professor at Northwestern University

· Victoria Lavan, Director of Vocal Health, AMDA

· Zhaoyan Zhang, Professor, UCLA Head and Neck Surgery

· Valerie Accetta, Head of Musical Theatre, The University of Alabama at Birmingham

· Simon Ward, Lecturer, National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) & Psychologist

Sessions will explore innovative voice training, practical applications of voice science, and cutting-edge research that continues to shape the field.

EWVS 2025 is presented in collaboration with Estill Voice International and partner organizations committed to advancing voice education and research. The event is also supported by Chicago-based hosts Dr. Brian Winnie (Director of Choral Studies, Western Illinois University) and Dr. Corinne Ness (Dean of Arts and Humanities, Carthage College), who bring their expertise and passion for vocal excellence to this global gathering.

Pre-Symposium Course: Estill Strategies to Empower Ensembles

Before the official start of EWVS 2025, participants can take part in the Pre-Symposium Course: Estill Strategies to Empower Ensembles. This dynamic course will focus on practical applications of Estill Voice Training in ensemble settings. Learn more & register here: https://estillvoice.com/ewvs25-course/

