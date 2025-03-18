UNCSA Alum And Piedmont Opera Principal Brennan Martinez Nominated For Prestigious Jeff Award In Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brennan Martinez, who stars as Aldonza in Piedmont Opera's upcoming production of 'Man of La Manch,' has been nominated for a prestigious Jeff Award for her exceptional performance in The Secret Garden at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, in Chicago.

This recognition comes as part of the announcement for the 51st Annual Non-Equity Jeff Awards, where Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre earned an impressive 22 nominations for three of its productions. Martinez's nomination is for her supporting role as Lilly in The Secret Garden. Her portrayal of Lilly was described by Broadway World as: "Brennan Martinez's soprano floats and hovers like the mist on the moors. Her vocal performance rivals the original Lily on Broadway."

She will return to Chicago in between productions of 'Man of La Mancha' to perform live, onstage during the awards ceremony with her follow cast members.

The Secret Garden, a beloved musical based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's classic novel, tells the story of a young girl's transformative journey of healing and renewal.

In total, The Secret Garden received ten nominations, with Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's other productions-A Little Night Music (eight nominations) and Sondheim Tribute Revue (four nominations)-also earning recognition across the 23 award categories.

"I am deeply honored and grateful to be recognized with this nomination," said Brennan Martinez. "Being part of The Secret Garden was an incredible experience, and I am proud of the entire team's hard work and passion that made this production so special."

The Non-Equity Jeff Awards, now in their 51st year, are one of the most prestigious honors in Chicago's theater community. The awards celebrate excellence in the city's vibrant off-Loop theater scene and recognize outstanding performances, direction, and production across a range of categories.

Ms. Martinez holds a Master of Music degree from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. She studied as a Fletcher Fellow at the A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute with Dr. Marilyn Taylor. She holds a Bachelor of Music degree from the Wanda L. Bass School of Music at Oklahoma City University and studied with Dr. William Nield Christensen. She was one of 16 students selected to be in the closing night ensemble of Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway at the Lunt-Fontaine Theatre in New York City. Ms. Martinez is represented by Big Mouth Talent for theatre and film/tv.

See and hear Brennan live on stage at the High Point Theatre in Piedmont Opera's 'Man of La Mancha' on March 23, 25 & 28, 2025. Tickets are available at PiedmontOpera.org or by calling 336.725.7101.

Comments