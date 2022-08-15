Tickets For Opera Carolina's 73rd Season Are Now On Sale

Tickets for Opera Carolina's 2022/23 season are now on sale to the public. This season will explore iconic women in opera and focus on the power of opera by emphasizing HERstory. The season will open in October with Puccini's Tosca, continued in January 2023 with Porgy & Bess, and will conclude in April with Verdi's La traviata. All performances will be held at the Belk Theater.

"Our upcoming season features three fan-favorite operas performed in the classic tradition," said James Meena, Opera Carolina's Artistic Director. "Each of these iconic operas features a strong, richly imagined female lead in moving, true to life dramas that are paired with the world's most famous music. Whether you're new to opera or a seasoned fan, you will not want to miss this exciting season."

The Opera Carolina lineup for the 2022/23 HERstory season includes:

Puccini's Tosca, set over the course of an intense 24-hour period in Rome, sees the main characters - Floria Tosca, Rome's diva; her lover, Mario; and the corrupt chief of police, Baron Scarpia - all meet tragic fates in the name of love, betrayal, and corruption. October 13, 15, and 16, 2022.

Cast:

Tosca will be performed by American soprano Alyson Cambridge, who portrayed Coretta in last season's I Dream. Miss Cambridge has nearly two decades of success on the world's leading opera and concert stages, including The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, Washington National Opera at The Kennedy Center, and the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Mario will be performed by baritone John Viscardi. A New York native and graduate of the Academy of Vocal Arts (AVA), Mr. Viscardi is a rising talent acknowledged for his diverse vocal repertoire singing both baritone and tenor roles.

Baron Scarpia will be performed by baritone Steven Condy. Mr. Condy holds a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Hartford and a Master of Music degree from Yale University's School of Music.

In January, audiences will be transported to Charleston's Catfish Row with the Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. Sultry Bess becomes the object of desire of Porgy, a disabled man who loves her despite her past. Will Bess accept Porgy's love, or will she succumb to her past? Jan. 22, 26, and 28, 2023.

Cast:

Porgy will be performed by Grammy-Award-winning baritone Kenneth Overton, who portrayed Ralph in Opera Carolina's 2021 performance of Douglas Tappin's I Dream.

Bess will be performed by soprano Nicole Cabell. Ms. Campbell is the 2005 Winner of the BBC Singer of the World Competition and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Vocal Performance from the Eastman School of Music.

Sportin' Life will be performed by tenor Victor Ryan Robertson. Mr. Robertson performed the role of Hosea in Opera Carolina's 2021 performance of Douglas Tappin's I Dream.

Verdi's La traviata is the tragic love story of the courtesan Violetta and the romantic Alfredo. Will Alfredo and Violetta's love survive the hypocrisy of society's false morality? This treasured masterpiece inspired two movie hits: Moulin Rouge and Pretty Woman. April 20, 22, and 23, 2023.

Cast:

Violetta will be performed by soprano, and North Carolina native, Melinda Whittington. Miss Whittington holds a Master of Music degree from the University of North Carolina Greensboro and a Bachelor of Music from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Alfredo will be performed by tenor Dominic Armstrong, who is a Metropolitan Opera National Council finalist and winner of the George London Competition.

Season ticket sales begin today! Please visit www.operacarolina.org to purchase tickets and for additional information about Opera Carolina and all performances for the upcoming season.