The Lost Colony Makes History While Honoring The Past for 85th Anniversary

Under direction of Jeff Whiting and Executive Director Chuck Still, the 85th Season of The Lost Colony will feature brand new theatrical technology (3D projections, dynamic lighting) to transform the experience for audiences attending the longest-running outdoor symphonic drama of the Tony Award recipient, beginning performances on May 27th.

Director/Choreographer Jeff Whiting (Scottsboro Boys, Big Fish) has assembled a top-notch team to introduce new theatrical elements to the production, including 3D Projections designed by Christopher Ash (Sunday in the Park with George), theatrical puppets by Nicholas Mahon (Emmy Nominee), sound design by Shannon Slaton (Hairspray), costume design by Hannah K. Davis, and dynamic new lighting design by Keith Truax. These elements will further enhance the sweeping symphonic score created by composer Sam Davis (American in Paris).

"The introduction of this new technology truly transforms the outdoor space as we re-tell these historical events," says director Whiting, "bringing the story to life in a brand new way."

In addition to changing the visual experience of the show, The Lost Colony continues to transform the legacy of the production by featuring exclusively Indigenous actors who portray the Native American roles in the production and by introducing a Native American drum group, who play live throughout the show. The production also introduces a dynamic preshow Native American Cultural experience, performed by members of the company.

"The transformation of the show has been wonderful," says Whiting, "but certainly has not been easy. Elements of the original book by Paul Green needed to be adapted in order to help ensure the accuracy and mutual respect for all characters and cultures represented in the play. I'm incredibly grateful for Kaya Littleturtle (Cultural Advisor) and Nakya Leviner (Associate Choreographer), who have worked closely at my side while shaping every aspect of Native culture in the show, including the integration of authentic Native dance and music throughout the show and the symphonic store."

While innovating the experience for a modern audience, the production also plans to honor the legacy and contribution of the alumni over the past 85 years with the Keeper of the Dream Medallion, which will be given to revered Alumni of the production throughout the 85th Season in a pre-show ceremony. Notable alumni include TV Hall of Fame's Andy Griffith, Oscar-nominee Lynn Redgrave, Tony-winner Colleen Dewhurst, Rory O'Malley (Book of Mormon), Tony-Nominee Terrence Mann (Beauty & The Beast), Tony-winner Steve Kazee (Once) and many others.

The 85th Anniversary production of The Lost Colony opens on May 27th, adapted from the original book by Paul Green, directed and choreographed by Jeff Whiting, Native choreography by Nakya Leviner, symphonic score by Sam Davis, scenic design by Skipper Bell/C de La Cruz, puppet design by Nicholas Mahon, fight choreography by Jason Paul Tate, costume design by Hannah K. Davis, lighting design by Keith A. Truax, cultural advisement by Kaya Littleturtle, sound design by Shannon Slaton, projection design by Christopher Ash, music direction by Jesse Kissel, technical direction by David Boyd, stage management by Nick Alteri, company management by Katie Forrest, production management by Bryant Cyr, and executive direction by Chuck Still.

The 2022 Company includes: Noah Sage Anselmo, Catherine Ammons, Devin Bethards, Audrey Beyersdorfer, Chase Brackett, Riya Braunstein, Emmeline Briggs, Cam Bryant, Aaron Coleman, Cormac Davis, Finnegan Davis, Lauren Dodds, Rylen Durocher, Will Dusek, Robert Erdman, Georgia Fender, Bradley Anne Folkes, Tyler Fox, Kylie Giliberto, Maxwell Glasser, Chloe Greene, Jonah Harmon, Alexis Hill, Imani Joseph, Timothy Jones II, Cameron Lane, Nakya Leviner, Jasmine Lewis, Jaylen Lindsey, Stevie Lowry, Kelsea McCluster, Kinley McCluster, Samuel Moran, Ethan Oxendine, Kayla Jean Oxendine, Stuart Parks II, Sebastian Phillips, Jasper Lane Pippin, Andrew Randolph, McKenzie Reece, Benedetto Robinson, Ja'Cobi Revels, Ruthie Sangster, Olivia Schaperjohn, Hillary Simpson, Tenley Simpson, Diane Snoddy, Harry Sperduto, Ashley Stevens, Kristina Brooke Swearingen, Joseph Taylor, Charlie Tucker, Jahlaynia Winters.

The Lost Colony's 85th season begins May 27th and runs through August 20th, 2022. The show begins at 8:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Tickets start at $25. For more information visit www.thelostcolony.org or call (252) 473-2127.