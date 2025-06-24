THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Begins in July at Flat Rock Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Flat Rock Playhouse will present the uproarious comedy, “The Play That Goes Wrong.” This riotous show, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, will take the Leiman Mainstage July 24 - Aug. 23.

The award-winning international smash hit “The Play That Goes Wrong” is a play-within-a-play, set on the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor. There has been a murder at a country manor and an inspector is set on the case to find who the culprit is. However, when this plot is given to the accident-prone thespians at The Cornley Drama Society, everything that can go wrong…does!

The actors and crew battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences.

“‘The Play That Goes Wrong' is a testament to the unpredictability of live theater,” said Director Lisa K. Bryant. “We invite everyone to join us and celebrate the spirit of comedy. And we super hope that FRP's artists will fare much better than the Cornley Drama Society. Eek!”

Do you ever find out who murdered Charles Haversham at Haversham Manor? You'll have to see for yourself! Come see why this show is called “the funniest play Broadway has ever seen” and enjoy live theatre filled with belly laughs and surprises.

For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

