THE MUSIC OF QUEEN Will Be Performed at Flat Rock Playhouse in August

A callback to the pre-pandemic crowd-pleaser which opened the theatre's 2020 season, Flat Rock Playhouse is bringing back The Music of Queen in a exciting new way August 14 at 8 p.m. This larger-than-life show is coming to a new venue perfect for summertime jamming - West Henderson High School's athletic stadium, Johnson Field.

"After being closed for over a year, we found ourselves with the opportunity to do something special for one night only in August," shares Lisa K. Bryant, Producing Artistic Director. "With countless emails and phone calls begging for a revival of The Music of Queen, we immediately knew that this was the band to bring back and celebrate their iconic music, summer, and togetherness all at once! We're so very grateful and eager to bring this one-of-a-kind live music event to Henderson County."

Flat Rock Playhouse opened its 2020 season with The Music of Queen, the most successful Music on the Rock concert the theatre has produced. With endless hits like "Another One Bites the Dust," "Killer Queen," "Fat Bottom Girls," "Somebody to Love," this summer songfest featuring a tour-de-force of talented singers and musicians is sure to delight all music lovers.

Returning to perform the music of this legendary band are Flat Rock Playhouse favorites Dustin Brayley, Nat Zegree, Ryan Guerra, Eric Anthony, Paul Babelay, and Ryan Dunn. In addition to their 2020 performance of The Music of Queen, these incredible performers have stunned audiences in Million Dollar Quartet, Music on the Rock concerts such as Bubblegum Pop, Pickin' and a Grinnin', The Music of the Beatles and The Eagles, and beyond. Watch these stars shine in this must-see, one-night-only concert experience!

With food trucks, corn-hole, jumbo screens, and plenty of seating for friends and family, you can rock out to the inspiring anthems that never get old!

Flat Rock Playhouse is supported by Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, Morris Broadband, WTZQ Radio, Asheville Ear Nose & Throat, WHKP Radio, The Shubert Foundation and North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources at www.NCArts.org.

The Music of Queen will run for one night only, Saturday, August 14 at 8 p.m. at West Henderson High School's Johnson Field. Tickets range from $20 to $65. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org