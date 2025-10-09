THE INVISIBLE BOY Comes to the Children's Theatre Of Charlotte

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The smash-hit musical about friendship and courage, “The Invisible Boy,” returns home to Charlotte after its 2019 world premiere at Children's Theatre of Charlotte. Based on the School Library Journal Best Book of the Year by Trudy Ludwig and illustrated by Patrice Barton, the production became the third installment of The Kindness Project—an initiative launched in 2016 to develop original plays for young audiences that actively display kindness toward others.

“I wrote The Invisible Boy to help young readers know that it doesn't take super-human efforts to reach out to others to make them feel visible, acknowledged, and accepted,” said Author Trudy Ludwig, who visited Children's Theatre of Charlotte during the show's 2019 world premiere.

Adapted for the stage by Christopher Parks with music by Josh Totora, the 60-minute performance follows closely along with Ludwig's beloved book, bringing to life the characters readers know and love. The story centers on Brian, a boy who feels invisible at school and overlooked by his classmates, until one simple act of kindness helps him shine and finally be seen.

"The Invisible Boy is an incredible story about a young boy who discovers the superhuman power of an act of kindness,” says Adam Burke, Artistic Director of Children's Theatre of Charlotte and director of the production. “We need this story of friendship and acceptance now more than ever. "

Opening day coincides with ImaginOn's 20th Birthday Party on October 11. Families can enjoy free space-themed activities during Super Saturday, including live music, a dance party, cosmic crafts, and more. Children's Theatre of Charlotte will also host a Costume Shop sale, featuring costumes from past productions starting at just $1.