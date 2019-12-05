ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS Comes to Spoleto Festival USA

Spoleto Festival USA announces Romantics Anonymous, a musical theater production set to run during the 2020 season. Produced by Plush Theatricals in association with Wise Children, the work, which premiered in 2017 at Shakespeare's Globe in London-comes from the mind of Emma Rice, an acclaimed director whose many pieces-The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk (2018), The Red Shoes (2011), Don Jon (2009), and Tristan and Yseult (2006)-have been seen and adored by Festivalgoers. Rice adapted this musical from the French-Belgian romantic-comedy Les Emotifs anonymes; Christopher Dimond and Michael Kooman developed the lyrics and music.

Says Spoleto Festival USA General Director Nigel Redden: "Festival audiences have been continuously delighted by Emma Rice's productions and Romantics Anonymous will surely elicit the same response. This enchanting musical theater offering is a wonderful addition to the Festival's 44th season and we look forward to presenting it at Dock Street Theatre next year."

The musical, to be performed nearly every day of Spoleto's 2020 season from May 22 to June 7, follows an unusual but tender love story of two chocolatiers: Angélique makes beautiful chocolates, carefully infused with all the emotion that seems to overwhelm her in daily life. Jean-René runs a chocolate factory that is running out of steam. Both seek help, and their individual journeys melt into a delicate love affair. As Broadway World describes: "The feel-good factor is through the roof; you really will leave the theater 'dancing on air' and beaming from ear to ear."

Spoleto's presentation of Romantics Anonymous is sponsored by South State Bank. The full program for the Festival's 2020 season will be announced January 5. Tickets to Romantics Anonymous and all other events go on sale to the public January 15 at 10:00am EST, online at spoletousa.org or by phone at 843.579.3100. A donor pre-sale begins January 6, with access determined by giving level.

Founded in 1977, Spoleto Festival USA is an annual 17-day performing arts festival in Charleston, SC, that presents leading artists in classical and popular music, opera, jazz, dance, and theater. The 2020 season takes place May 22 to June 7 in various locations on the downtown peninsula, including the historic Dock Street Theatre and the Charleston Gaillard Center.

Spoleto Festival USA is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning January 15, 2020, at 10:00am, online at spoletousa.org and by phone at 843.579.3100.

In-person box office operations will be located at Charleston Gaillard Center beginning May 1. Tickets may be purchased Monday through Sunday, 9:00am to 5:00pm.





