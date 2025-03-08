Photos: THE CONFEDERATES at Playmakers Repertory Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Photos have just been released for Playmakers Repertory Company's production of The Confederates. The show runs from March 3 through March 25, 2025. Cast includes Elizabeth Dye, Kathryn Hunter-Williams*, Tia James*, Mengwe Wampimewah, and Kristofer Wilson*.

This groundbreaking play weaves a tapestry of parallel struggles for two brilliant Black women living centuries apart. Sara, a Union spy during the Civil War, and Sandra, a modern-day university professor, confront intersecting biases of racism and sexism that feel all too familiar. It’s a provocative, highly theatrical exploration that challenges perceptions and resonates with humor and intelligence.

Artistic team includes Christopher Windom (Director), Lex Liang (Scenic Designer), Elton Bradman (Sound Designer), Lormarev Jones (Intimacy Director), Jacqueline E. Lawton (Dramaturg), Pamela A. Bond (Costume Designer), Latrice Lovett (Lighting Designer), Gwendolyn Schwinke (Voice Coach), Aspen Blake Jackson* (Stage Manager), and Sarah Smiley* (Assistant Stage Manager). (*Members of Actors' Equity Association)

Photo Credit: Huth Photo



Kathryn Hunter-Williams and Elizabeth Dye

Kathryn Hunter-Williams and Kristofer Wilson

Kristofer Wilson and Mengwe Wapimewah

Tia James

Kristofer Wilson, Mengwe Wapimeway, and Tia James

Elizabeth Dye, Kathryn Hunter-Williams, Tia James, and Kristofer Wilson

Elizabeth Dye and Mengwe Wapimewah Tia James Mengwe Wapimewah

Comments