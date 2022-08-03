Photos: JERSEY BOYS At Mountain Theatre Company

Kicking off Mountain Theatre Company's 2022 Season is JERSEY BOYS, running July 1 - 24, the Tony Award winning Broadway musical featuring the legendary hits of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Audiences around the world have gone wild over the electrifying performances of the golden greats that took these hometown boys from New Jersey all the way to the top of the charts. The musical's hit songs include "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and many more.

Mountain Theatre Company's production of Jersey Boys starred Emanuel Carrero as Frankie Valli, John Mezzina Hannigan as Bob Gaudio, Sam Johnson as Nick Massi, and Gianni Palmarini as Tommy Devito. The ensemble included Jacob Atkins, Sophia Brazda, Emily Kate Decker, David Gaztanbide, Kyle Ivey, Erin Leigh Knowles, Brandon Leporati, and Ryan Widd. It featured Direction and Choreography by Scott Daniel, Vocal Direction by Lori Niesen, Scenic Design by Tom Hansen, Costume & Hair Design by Scott Daniel, Lighting Design by Cody Basham, and Sound Design by Steve Kraack.

Visit www.mountaintheatre.com for more information.