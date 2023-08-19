Pam Ross Releases New Single 'You Don't Know My Name'

Singer-songwriter Pam Ross has released her new single, "You Don't Know My Name," from her upcoming album, "When Therapy Fails." The track is an introspective look into the fleeting joy of a one-night stand and the inevitable heartache that comes with it.

Pam Ross, who is known for her soul-stirring country rock sound, penned the song in a matter of minutes. "I started playing with the E5 chord and the words just came to me," she says. "The song is based on that moment when you want something, but you know it'll only bring you heartache in the morning. It's all about those feelings of conflict."

The single follows in the footsteps of her Top 10 UK iTunes hit, "Two Shots of Tequila," and other successful singles such as "Fire in the Hole," which was an official selection at the Europe Music Awards, and "Falling Off the Merry Go Round" which reached #13 on the iTunes UK Rock Chart.

Ross is no stranger to awards and accolades, with her single Two Shots of Tequila making it to #2 on Bandwagon Network Radio, #8 on the iTunes UK Country Charts, and being played on US radio stations such as QDR 94.7 Homegrown Carolina Country and WNHE Nashville.

The singer has also been booked for multiple live appearances, including a BMI Songwriters Showcase in Austin and the First Annual Southern Songwriting Festival in South Carolina.

"You Don't Know My Name" is now available on all major streaming platforms.