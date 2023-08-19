Pam Ross Releases New Single 'You Don't Know My Name'

"You Don't Know My Name" is now available on all major streaming platforms.

By: Aug. 19, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 3 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES At Mountain Theatre Company Photo 4 Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES At Mountain Theatre Company

Pam Ross Releases New Single 'You Don't Know My Name'

Singer-songwriter Pam Ross has released her new single, "You Don't Know My Name," from her upcoming album, "When Therapy Fails." The track is an introspective look into the fleeting joy of a one-night stand and the inevitable heartache that comes with it.

Pam Ross, who is known for her soul-stirring country rock sound, penned the song in a matter of minutes. "I started playing with the E5 chord and the words just came to me," she says. "The song is based on that moment when you want something, but you know it'll only bring you heartache in the morning. It's all about those feelings of conflict."

The single follows in the footsteps of her Top 10 UK iTunes hit, "Two Shots of Tequila," and other successful singles such as "Fire in the Hole," which was an official selection at the Europe Music Awards, and "Falling Off the Merry Go Round" which reached #13 on the iTunes UK Rock Chart.

Ross is no stranger to awards and accolades, with her single Two Shots of Tequila making it to #2 on Bandwagon Network Radio, #8 on the iTunes UK Country Charts, and being played on US radio stations such as QDR 94.7 Homegrown Carolina Country and WNHE Nashville.

The singer has also been booked for multiple live appearances, including a BMI Songwriters Showcase in Austin and the First Annual Southern Songwriting Festival in South Carolina.

"You Don't Know My Name" is now available on all major streaming platforms.



RELATED STORIES - Charlotte

1
Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES At Mountain Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES At Mountain Theatre Company

Get an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated production of ROCK OF AGES at Mountain Theatre Company. Don't miss these behind-the-scenes snapshots and discover what's in store for this electrifying musical.

2
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Comes to DPAC in December Photo
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Comes to DPAC in December

A holiday dance mash-up for the whole family during hip hop’s 50th year! As artists, industry, and fans celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop around the globe today, The Hip Hop Nutcracker announced its 2023 tour to more than 25 U.S. cities including at DPAC on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

3
Flat Rock Playhouse Presents THE MUSIC OF DIRTY DANCING Photo
Flat Rock Playhouse Presents THE MUSIC OF DIRTY DANCING

Get ready to relive the magic and passion of one of the most beloved films of all time as The Music of Dirty Dancing takes center stage in a spectacular live music concert performance.

4
Childrens Theatre Of Charlotte Is Lifting Spirits With NARNIA And More  Photo
Children's Theatre Of Charlotte Is Lifting Spirits With NARNIA And More 

Children's Theatre of Charlotte has five performances for families to enjoy in 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video Video: Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour Video
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour
View all Videos

Charlotte SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
Hendersonville Theatre (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Mountain Theatre Company (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Every Christmas Story Ever Told
Hendersonville Theatre (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Balloonacy
Children's Theatre of Charlotte (8/23-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Home For the Holidays
Mountain Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You