Matthews Playhouse to Present World Premiere Of ONE YEAR TO DIE

Matthews Playhouse will present the opening of its 29th season with the world premiere of "One Year to Die", a compelling new World War II drama exploring life on the home front, written by Charles LaBorde and directed by Dennis Delamar. Set in a small Louisiana town, the play explores the harrowing experiences of Edwina, a White Cajun housewife (Paula Baldwin), and Ella, an African-American widow (Dr. Corlis Hayes), as they await news of their sons' fates during the war. Both women share the burden of crossing racial lines in the South in 1943-1944, reflecting the experiences of countless women who sustained the nation during this tumultuous period.

One Year to Die is inspired by the true experiences of LaBorde's grandmother, Edwina LaBorde, and her son, Joe LaBorde, who served on the USS Rowan during World War II. The USS Rowan was tragically sunk on September 11, 1943, and now lies in the Tyrrhenian Sea. This highly anticipated production will run from September 20-29, 2024, with a special "Pay What You Can Preview" on Thursday, September 19th at 7:30 pm, benefiting the Matthews Veterans Memorial Restoration Project.

Ticket Information: Prices range from $13 to $20, with discounts for seniors, military personnel, students, and children. Active-duty service members, veterans, and their families will receive a 25% discount on their ticket order when they use code MILITARY25 at checkout. This production contains mature language and subject matter and is recommended for ages 16 and up. This production contains mature content and is recommended for ages 16 and up.

Performance Schedule:

"Pay What You Can Preview" Thursday, September 19th @ 7:30 p.m. - suggested donation is $10 per person, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Matthews Veterans Memorial Restoration Project. Admission is general seating and donations are collected at the door via cash or credit.

Ticketed Performances: Friday, September 20th through Sunday, September 29th

