MAN OF LA MANCHA Will Open at Piedmont Opera

Piedmont Opera will present Man of La Mancha, set to run March 23 (2:00 PM), March 25 (7:30 PM), and March 28 (7:30 PM) at the High Point Theatre, located at 220 E Commerce Ave, High Point, NC 27260. This musical, with music by Mitch Leigh, lyrics by Joe Darion, and a book by Dale Wasserman, tells the inspirational tale of Miguel de Cervantes and his larger-than-life alter ego, Don Quixote.

Set during the Spanish Inquisition, Man of La Mancha follows the imprisoned Cervantes, who tells the story of Don Quixote, a knight who embarks on a quest to right the world's wrongs, armed with only his imagination. With its timeless themes of idealism, courage, and the quest for justice, the musical explores how the impossible dream can inspire us all.

Cast includes Richard Ollarsaba in the role of Don Quixote, alongside Jason Ferrante as Sancho Panza. Together, they embark on a journey of adventure and misadventure, bringing to life the beloved characters of the musical.

