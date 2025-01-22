JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY With Billy Stritch Announced At Bradshaw Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch lights up Owens Auditorium at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. The third attraction in BPAC's 2024-25 Mainstage Series, this open mic/variety show hybrid is a vibrant, impromptu, inside-showbiz salon where talent shines under the spotlight.

"Think 'American Idol' meets 'The Tonight Show,' but with a martini in hand," says Jim Caruso, the quick-witted host who has shepherded this phenomenon to iconic status since its inception in 2003 at New York's Birdland. Alongside him is the illustrious Billy Stritch, a Grammy-winning pianist, songwriter and arranger whose keyboard wizardry has elevated the show to legendary heights.

Since its debut in 2003, "Cast Party" has become a hallowed gathering for performers and fans alike. From Broadway legends to cabaret newcomers, the show thrives on spontaneity and sheer talent. "We've seen everyone from Tony winners to tourists fresh off the bus," Caruso says with a grin. "And that's the magic - it's unpredictable, joyous, and always unforgettable."

Their onstage banter is as much a highlight as the performances, blending urbane wit with a palpable love for the arts.

Meet the Masters

Caruso, a Broadway veteran who performed alongside Liza Minnelli in the Tony-winning "Liza's at the Palace!" is no stranger to the spotlight. His extensive resume includes hosting high-profile events, a celebrated nightclub career, and even a successful podcast. "It's all about connection," Caruso says. "Every performer has a story, a spark - and 'Cast Party' is where they get to share it."

Stritch, meanwhile, is a musical powerhouse. Known for his collaborations with icons like Liza Minnelli and Tony Bennett, Stritch has earned accolades as a solo artist and as a musical director. His Grammy-winning composition "Does He Love You," performed by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis, remains a beloved classic. "Music is storytelling," Stritch notes. "At 'Cast Party,' every note tells a tale."

For attendees, "Cast Party" isn't just a show - it's an invitation. The audience is encouraged to take the stage, bringing sheet music (in the correct key), a dream, and a touch of courage.

From vocal and instrumental jazz standards to guitarists to Broadway belters, the night celebrates a cornucopia of talent and spirit.

"We've had everything from a 12-year-old violin prodigy to seasoned Broadway stars belting Gershwin," Caruso recalls. "Every act is a gem."

Performers should come prepared to perform live (no background tracks; Stritch provides live piano accompaniment) - and to be upbeat. "Leave the weepy ballads at home unless you're channeling Edith Piaf," Caruso jokes. "This is a party, after all."

There are a limited number of open mic slots; to be added to the list of possible performers, follow the registration instructions on TicketMeSandhills.com

"Cast Party" has enjoyed a storied history, with special editions held in iconic venues from London to Las Vegas and aboard the Dave Koz Jazz Cruise.

Its accolades include BroadwayWorld Awards, MAC Awards, and a proclamation from New York City Mayor Eric Adams marking July 24 as "Jim Caruso's Cast Party Day."

"We're thrilled to bring this celebration of talent and community to the Sandhills area," Stritch says. "It's a night where stars are born and memories are made."

Tickets for "Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch" at BPAC are available now at TicketMeSandhills.com.

Stritch and Caruso are teaching a master class in performing at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, also at BPAC and ticketed separately.

Wine, beer, soda and snacks are available at BPAC. All concessions purchases may be enjoyed in the theater; outside food and drinks are not permitted.

Lobby doors and box office opens one hour before showtime. Theater doors open approximately 30 minutes before showtime. Ample parking is available on the Sandhills Community College campus.

