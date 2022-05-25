Hendersonville Theatre Serves Up Laughs With RED, WHITE, AND TUNA

Hendersonville Theatre is ready to celebrate the 4th of July with their production of Red, White and Tuna. This comedic spoof of life in rural America runs on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons from June 17 to July 3.

Tickets are $18-25 and are available online at HVLtheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (828) 692-1082. Groups of 10 or more receive a 10 percent discount.

Written by Ed Howard. Joe Sears and Jaston Williams, Red, White and Tuna is the third show in the Tuna trilogy, following Greater Tuna and A Tuna Christmas. The show welcomes audiences to the town of Tuna-the fictional, third smallest town in Texas. In Tuna, the Lion's Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies. It's the town's Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks Display and also the Tuna High School Reunion. Full of fireworks, fun, and gossip, this loving send-up of rural America is full of unforgettable characters.

Red, White and Tuna is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and the Community Foundation of Henderson County.

Directed by Hendersonville Theater's Beth Bristol, performers Jonathan Forrester and Victoria Lamberth play 20 quirky characters of both genders and various ages. These memorable characters include matronly ladies, cowboy disc jockeys, hippies, and a dozen other memorable, unique characters all wrapped up in politics, relationships, and gossip.

"It's just one of the funniest plays I've ever worked on," said director Beth Bristol. "And between the absolute hilarity of the script and Jonathan's and Victoria's antics, I can barely keep a straight face during rehearsals. They're the perfect pair to pull off this type of zany comedy."

Bristol returns to HT to direct her third comedy on the Hendersonville stage. She previously directed The Foreigner and Moonlight and Magnolias. She was last seen on the HT stage in 2018 in Rumors. Bristol has been a teacher for 16 years for Henderson County Schools.

Victoria Lamberth is an actor, director and writer who lives in Hendersonville. Victoria started acting in middle school, and she has acted professionally in Nashville, Los Angeles and Memphis. Her last appearance on the HT stage was as Barbara in August: Osage County. When she is not onstage, Lamberth is employed as Artistic Director of HT.

Jonathan Forrester has been acting, directing and stage managing for over 20 years. Forrester directed Always a Bridesmaid in 2021. Forrester is the Life Enrichment Coordinator for Trinity View Senior Living Community in Arden and serves on HT's board of directors.

Parental guidance is suggested due to references to alcohol and smoking, adult situations and language, some of which may be considered blasphemous. Showtimes are 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 PM on Sundays. Hendersonville Theater has made masks optional for patrons, but volunteers, staff and performers are fully vaccinated. No proof of vaccination is required to attend a performance.

Since 1966, Hendersonville Theatre has provided an inviting and nurturing environment for live theatre, as well as high-quality, affordable entertainment for the residents of Hendersonville and surrounding areas.

Hendersonville Theatre is located at 229 South Washington Street. For tickets or more information contact us at 828-692-1082 or online at HVLTheatre.org.