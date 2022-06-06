Flat Rock Playhouse Presents: WEST SIDE STORY!

The number one requested musical from our 2019 show survey: you asked for it, you got it! From the first notes to the final breath, West Side Story is one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time. Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to 1950's New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the 'American' Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks.

Their struggle to survive in a world of fear, violence, and prejudice remains one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching, and relevant musical dramas of our time. With a score by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, West Side Story is widely regarded as among the best musicals ever written.

"West Side Story held our number one spot in the 2019 patron show survey and we were very pleased to offer it as part of the 2020 season prior to the pandemic shutdown," says Producing Artistic Director, Lisa K. Bryant. "Now we're back and so is WSS! The show is considered among the best American musicals ever written, based on what many consider the greatest love story ever written. We're honored and excited to bring this epic piece to life on the FRP MainStage with a team of designers, directors, artisans, and performers who are second to none."

Featuring: J. Taylor Wright, Brandon Keith Rogers, PJ Palmer, Colin LeMoine, Cole Reasoner, Aaron Patrick Craven, Louis Hansen, Eddie Maldonado, Marilyn Caserta, Gabriella Enriquez, Daniel Powers, John Paul LaPorte, Henrique Sobrinho, Jelani Bell, Brianna Haston, Lexis Danca, Kaitlyn Harrington, Mady Bec Rogers, Marissa Barragán, Nicolette Hernandez, Michel Vasquez, Alex Pouloutides, Scott Treadway, Bill Chameides, Joe Ippolito, Bob Trisolini, and Claire Griffin.

West Side Story runs Friday, July 1 through Saturday, July 30 at Flat Rock Playhouse's Leiman Mainstage. Tickets range from $45 to $65. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.