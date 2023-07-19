Flat Rock Playhouse Presents THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

Rachel Watson longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 1 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Blumenthal Performing Arts Photo 4 Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Blumenthal Performing Arts

Flat Rock Playhouse Presents THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

Step aboard this suspenseful journey as you dive into the gripping world of Rachel Watson. Based on the #1 New York Times bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins, and adapted for film by Universal Pictures, this Regional Premiere will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Rachel Watson longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she's been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated. 

The Girl On The Train was first performed at West Yorkshire Playhouse in England on May 12, 2018. Directed by Joe Murphy, the production featured Jill Halfpenny as Rachel Watson. The play was then presented at Milton Keynes Theatre in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire on 23 January 2019. It was directed by Anthony Banks and featured Samantha Womack as Rachel. Now we are thrilled to bring it here to North Carolina under the direction of Lisa K. Bryant and with designs by the stunning Flat Rock Playhouse teams that brought you West Side Story, Cinderella, and A Chorus Line. 

“The Girl on the Train,” says Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant, “is not like any thriller-mystery we've produced at FRP before. And it's not every day that a New York Times bestseller is adapted for the stage, so we're thrilled to have been selected to premiere it for the US Southeast region. 

With a stellar cast and masterful storytelling, The Girl on the Train will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions. From heart-pounding suspense to unexpected revelations, this psychological thriller will leave you breathless.

Get your tickets now and be prepared for a gripping experience that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew.

Flat Rock Playhouse's 2023 Season is supported by Mainstage Series Sponsors Charlotte & Bob Otto, and Season Sponsors Optimum, WHKP, and WTZQ, and North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are going fast! For a complete lineup with show descriptions and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.

The Girl on the Train runs from August 17 - September 2 at Flat Rock Playhouse's Leiman Mainstage. Tickets range from $42 to $62. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at Click Here. Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.




RELATED STORIES - Charlotte

1
Photos: A DOLLS HOUSE, PART 2 Set To Simmer At Mint Museum Photo
Photos: A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Set To Simmer At Mint Museum

Charlotte Conservatory Theatre will present A Doll’s House, Part 2, its third full production and first at the Mint Museum Randolph’s intimate performance space, August 3 - 13, 2023. This will follow the new company’s hit productions of Witch and POTUS at the Booth Playhouse and the Cain Center for the Arts. See photos from the production.

2
Celebrate Christmas In July At The Charlotte Symphony- Tickets Now Available for the 2023 Photo
Celebrate Christmas In July At The Charlotte Symphony- Tickets Now Available for the 2023 Holiday Season 

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (CSO) is spreading holiday  cheer early this year by celebrating Christmas in July!

3
BMC DANCE Set For Next Month at Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center Photo
BMC DANCE Set For Next Month at Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center

BMC Dance, performances and conversations with choreographers Eleanor Hullihan, Rashaun Mitchell, Silas Riener and Mina Nishimura, is set for Saturday, August 5, 2023 at  Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center.

4
Second Annual Black Mountain College International Artist Prize Awarded to Adelita Husni-B Photo
Second Annual Black Mountain College International Artist Prize Awarded to Adelita Husni-Bey

Following an extensive search across disciplines, BMC Prize nominators Arooj Aftab, Bonnie Jones, Euridice Arratia, Richard Colton, and Daniela Perez selected Adelita Husni-Bey as the recipient of the $20,000 annual grant for international or national artists working in the spirit of Black Mountain College (1933-1957). 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway Video Video: Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Video
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
& JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY! Video
& JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY!
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast! Video
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast!
View all Videos

Charlotte SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Explorer's Club
Duke Family Performance Hall (7/20-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Mountain Theatre Company (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Hendersonville Theatre (7/07-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Doll's House, Part 2
Mint Museum Randolph (8/03-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Home For the Holidays
Mountain Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unto These Hills
Mountainside Theatre (5/27-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Chinese Lady
Three Bone Theatre (7/28-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Legacy Theater and Music Company (8/04-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Mountain Theatre Company (7/28-8/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You