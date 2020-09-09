Flat Rock Playhouse Presents Nat Zegree Virtual Cabaret Fundraiser

Nat Zegree Virtual Cabaret comes to your home, phone, laptop - wherever! - on October 8 and 9 at 7:30 PM.

Off the stage and direct into your living room, you've never seen Nat Zegree like this before! A small and intimate affair, Nat Zegree Virtual Cabaret takes us on a zany musical journey through his appearances at the Playhouse and his own life over the past couple of months.

From "On the Road Again" and "Route 66" to reprises of "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" from Million Dollar Quartet and his piano solo "Blackbird" from The Music of Queen, Nat reminds us of the music and shows we love. Streaming for two nights only, Nat Zegree Virtual Cabaret comes to your home, phone, laptop - wherever! - on October 8 and 9 at 7:30 PM.

Recorded in the Playhouse Rehearsal Hall amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the socially-distanced filming utilized a small production crew to ensure safety for Nat and Playhouse staff. The virtual fundraiser has a run time of roughly one hour and contribution tiers range from $100 to $250 with offerings for a live meet & greet and a dinner available for pickup before the October 8 showing.

"Nat is not only a singular talent by any standard, he is a great collaborator and dear friend," says Flat Rock Playhouse Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant. "His heart for the Playhouse is huge and his commitment to our success and longevity is evidenced by his joyful and constant participation in whatever he's asked to do. Although-- it is usually Nat who is first to offer himself in support of FRP in whatever capacity he can and we are always happy to oblige. He's a beautiful soul and phenomenal talent, and we are fortunate that he seems to love us almost as much as we love and adore him. We had a blast making this silly and intimate cabaret, and we hope everyone signs up to watch and appreciate all that Nat offers in yet a whole new socially-distanced way."

Nat Zegree has been on the Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage many times since he first appeared as Jerry Lee Lewis in the 2016 production of Million Dollar Quartet. Since 2016, Nat has performed on the Rock as Mozart in Amadeus, Pickin'-and-a- Grinnin', Mozart to Pop Charts, and most recently, The Music of Queen. He has also starred in many one-night-only fundraisers including The Nat Before Christmas, Dark Nat Revue, and The Nat-mare Before Christmas. Zegree was even slated to reprise his role as Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet this year until the pandemic forced the Playhouse to close the curtain to the public for their entire 2020 season. The Playhouse was elated to welcome Zegree back for the intimate filming of the virtual cabaret, and they're excited for patrons to experience Nat Zegree unlike ever before.

Registration:

$100/registration

Includes viewing link to Nat Zegree Virtual Cabaret

*$150/registration

Includes viewing link to Nat Zegree Virtual Cabaret and virtual live meet & greet with Nat at 6:45 PM

*$250/registration

Includes viewing link to Nat Zegree Virtual Cabaret, virtual live meet & greet with Nat at 6:45 PM before the October 8 showing, and dinner for two that will be available for pick up on the day of the event. Anyone living in Henderson County can opt for delivery.

*Only available on Thursday, October 8 for 50 households.

3 Easy Ways to Secure Your Registration

Visit flatrockplayhouse.org to sign up online Mail a check made out to Flat Rock Playhouse with "Nat Zegree" in the memo line. Deadline to mail in checks is September 28. Please provide your best email address for follow up information.

Attn: Development Office

Flat Rock Playhouse

PO Box 310

Flat Rock, NC 28731

Call our box office at 828.693.0731 between 10 AM and 5 PM, Monday through Thursday. Thank you for your understanding and patience with our reduced hours during this time.

Nat Zegree Virtual Cabaret was filmed by Resident Lighting and Visual Media Designer CJ Barnwell and Production Manager Adam Goodrum. This virtual fundraiser was edited by CJ Barnwell.

If you have any questions about this virtual fundraiser, please give us a call at 828.693.0731.

Nat Zegree Virtual Cabaret is sponsored by Robin and Gene Hamme. This project is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org

