Flat Rock Playhouse Announces Auditions for THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

Escape to a new world by playing a part in the upcoming production in Flat Rock Playhouse's Studio 52 Family Programming Series, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Auditions will be held at the Education Building located at 1855 Little River Road in Flat Rock on Friday, Sept. 20th and Saturday, Sept 21st. Candidates from all experience levels are welcome, from the young to the young at heart, rookies or seasoned veterans. Roles are both human and animal and bring to life the iconic characters of this classic tale. For more information visit www.frpstudio52.org/auditions.

This new dramatization of C.S. Lewis' classic, set in the land of Narnia, faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. The intense action features chases, duels and escapes as the witch is determined to keep Narnia in her possession and to end the reign of Aslan. All the memorable episodes from the story are represented in this exciting dramatization: the temptation of Edmund by the witch, the slaying of the evil wolf by Peter, the witnessing of Aslan's resurrection by Susan and Lucy, the crowning of the four new rulers of Narnia, and more. The supporting characters are also here: the unicorn, the centaur and other forest animals, along with Father Christmas, Mr. and Mrs. Beaver and Tumnus the Faun. This story of love, faith, courage and giving, with its triumph of good over evil, is a true celebration of life.

Producing Artistic Director, Lisa K. Bryant, will direct The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, continuing the inclusive and high-quality nature of the Family Programming Series. "There is no better way to learn the amazing craft of live theatre than by actively participating in it," Bryant said. "We are thrilled for another opportunity to work with the incredibly talented youth and families in our own community. No prior experience is required - just a willingness to learn, play, and work together as an imaginative team!"

Participating families will be in the best of hands with Bryant at the helm, as her own journey at the Playhouse began with her serving as an Apprentice in college. Bryant later went on to work as a teacher, performer, and director, and has served as the current leader of the Playhouse since 2014.

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is presented by Studio 52 Productions Sponsor Advent Health and Executive Producers Jill Hart and Blue Ridge Literacy Council.

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe runs November 8th - 17th at Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Performances are Friday at 7:00 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock, NC 28731.





