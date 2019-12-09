Flat Rock Playhouse Announces Audition For CHARLOTTE'S WEB

Explore the power of friendship at the Flat Rock Playhouse this spring in Charlotte's Web! Auditions will be held at the Education Building located at 1855 Little River Road in Flat Rock on Friday, Jan. 10th and Saturday, Jan. 11th. Participants from all experience levels are welcome, from the young to the young at heart, rookies or seasoned veterans. Roles are both human and animal characters. For more information, including character lists and audition materials, visit www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Producing Artistic Director, Lisa K. Bryant, strongly champions these family-friendly arts opportunities, "Studio 52 is our Education wing! Whether you're taking a class, a summer camp, performing in our Family Theatre series, applying to be an Apprentice or Intern, or a Pro venturing into new theatrical arenas, there is a spot for everyone. From the beginning, our founders, the Farquhar's, ensured that arts education initiatives work hand in hand with the professional elements of Flat Rock Playhouse, and in service to our wonderful mountain community. We are thrilled to preserve and grow their legacy."

The Children's Literature Association named this "the best American children's book of the past two hundred years." Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; the Zuckerman family; the Arables; and most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who proves to be a "true friend and a good writer."

Claire Simpson, North Carolina native and longtime Flat Rock Playhouse Vagabond, will direct Charlotte's Web. After beginning her theater career at Flat Rock Playhouse as a scenic artist, she then spent six years within the Education Department at Florida Repertory Theatre--during the last year of which, she spearheaded the program as the Education Director. While there, Claire directed over twenty productions both for and with young people. Favorite productions include All Shook Up- Young Broadway, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, and The Mark Twain Storybook. She carried this love of storytelling for young people into the Theatre for Youth MFA program at UNC-Greensboro. In addition to directorial work (Pippi Longstocking, Dani Girl), Claire also interned with Chapel Hill's Paperhand Puppet Intervention--building puppets, masks, and scenery for the company's annual production. Flat Rock Playhouse looks forward to having Simpson back on the "Rock".

Charlotte's Web runs March 13th - 28th at Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Performances are Friday at 7:00 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.





