Comic Brian Regan Brings Comedy Show Back on the Road

Comic Brian Regan is bringing his comedy show back on the road. His next stops will be in North Carolina, The Charlotte Observer reports.

Audience sizes will be drastically reduced at the comedy clubs on the tour.

He'll perform at Goodnights Comedy Club in Raleigh, The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, and The Comedy Zone in Greensboro throughout the month of August.

All staff and audience members will be required to wear masks. Audience members can remove their masks at their tables while drinking and eating.

