Children's Theatre of Charlotte Presents the Riveting Theatrical Experience TIRED SOULS: THE MONTGOMERY BUS BOYCOTT

Children's Theatre of Charlotte has announced the highly anticipated return of Mike Wiley Productions in “Tired Souls: The Montgomery Bus Boycott,” a powerful theatrical production that brings to life the inspiring stories of the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the Civil Rights movement. For one weekend only, the engaging and thought-provoking play is set to captivate audiences and shed light on an important chapter in American civil rights history.

The play goes beyond the stage, drawing audiences into the story. Mike Wiley, a master storyteller, understands that participation ignites empathy and understanding. Audience members are asked to step onto the stage and embody different characters, becoming an integral part of the production. He introduces audiences to Jo Ann Robinson, Claudette Colvin, Rosa Parks, and others who were instrumental during the Civil Rights movement. With a blend of humor, dance, and music, Wiley weaves tales of Black history that will resonate with both the young and the young at heart. Families are in for a treat, leaving the theatre not only with newfound empathy and understanding but also with a burning curiosity to delve deeper into these vital narratives.

Get ready for an unforgettable journey, filled with emotion that explores the universal themes of courage, resilience, and the incredible force of collective action. Performance dates are on Oct 7 & 8. For more information regarding “Tired Souls: The Montgomery Bus Boycott'' and Children's Theatre of Charlotte's 2023-24 season, please visit Click Here.

Children's Theatre of Charlotte is a nationally-recognized theatre company in Charlotte, North Carolina, founded in 1948. They produce professional theatre experiences for children and families through Mainstage productions, educational programs, and outreach initiatives, inspiring generations to explore the wonder of their world. While reaching more than 250,000 children, families, and educators annually with their programming, Children's Theatre of Charlotte provides a space that cultivates creativity and gives children a sense of belonging. The Theatre takes pride in leading the storytellers of tomorrow, asking children to think and dream big and stay true to themselves. This philosophy, coupled with viewing the world through the lens of kindness, led the company to form the initiative, Click Here. To learn more about the Theatre and its programs, visit ctcharlotte.org or call 704-973-2828.