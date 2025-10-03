Charlotte's Blume Studios Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blumenthal Arts is commemorating the one-year anniversary of Blume Studios, the organization’s newest venue dedicated to immersive and multimedia experiences.

Since opening its doors in September 2024, Blume Studios has quickly become an arts and entertainment hub in Charlotte’s Iron District, welcoming audiences from across the Charlotte region and beyond. In its inaugural year, Blume Studios has hosted a wide range of groundbreaking programming, attracting nearly 100,000 visitors from all 50 U.S. states and abroad. Blume Studios has also employed more than 200 Charlotteans since its opening, in addition to 30 local artists that have curated or hosted 20 different art installations in the space.

“Blume Studios was established to showcase the future of immersive entertainment, while staying rooted in community and accessibility,” said Tom Gabbard, President & CEO of Blumenthal Arts. “In just one year, it has become an economic boon to the region and a cultural touchpoint for Charlotte, drawing national attention for its bold programming and creating unforgettable experiences for our audiences. We’re endlessly thankful to the people of Charlotte for their enthusiasm surrounding our programming, and we look forward to presenting groundbreaking programming in the years to come.”

Blume Studios opened its doors in September 2024 with Space Explorers: THE INFINITE, the groundbreaking virtual reality journey through the International Space Station. Just days later, the venue welcomed Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience, which treated audiences to a hilarious blend of immersive theater and dinner service. Building on that early momentum, Blume Studios introduced the U.S. premiere of MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition in May 2025, a larger-than-life boardgame experience featuring escape room-style challenges that proved so popular that its run has been extended into 2026. Blume Studios also hosted a variety of one-off public events in the spac3. Tickets are on sale now for Blume Studios’ latest offering – the five-times extended close-up magic show straight from London’s West End titled The Magicians Table – opening Nov. 19, 2025.

Blume Studios is a dynamic 32,000-square-foot venue in Charlotte’s Iron District, on the borders of South End and Uptown. Once a pipe foundry for 120 years, the space has been reimagined by Blumenthal Arts into a vibrant creative hub. Blume Studios hosts immersive international experiences, multimedia events, locally produced shows and more. Beyond its ever-evolving immersive entertainment lineup, Blume Studios serves as an artistic playground, featuring captivating art installations, interactive exhibits, atmospheric soundscapes and a bar. Blume Studios offers two flexible spaces: Stage 1, which serves as both a community lounge and event space, and Stage 2, a more intimate venue designed for theatrical performances.

For more information on Blume Studios, or to purchase tickets to MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition or The Magicians Table, visit blumenthalarts.org.