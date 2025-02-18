Charlotte Symphony to Return to Carolina Theatre in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will make a historic return to the newly reopened Carolina Theatre at Belk Place on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. for the Spring Gala, A Homecoming, featuring world-renowned soprano Renée Fleming in a performance inspired by her Grammy Award-winning album, Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene. This event holds special significance, as the Charlotte Symphony will be among the first to perform in the beautifully restored theatre—where the Symphony gave its inaugural performance on March 20, 1932.

In Voice of Nature, Renée Fleming explores humanity’s relationship with the natural world through a program that blends classical and contemporary works. Accompanied by a stunning National Geographic Society film, the performance features an eclectic selection of songs by Björk, Handel, Kevin Puts, and Nico Muhly, as well as Twilight and Shadow from The Lord of the Rings. For the second half of the concert, Fleming will be joined by members of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra in an intimate program of chamber orchestra works and songs.

“Returning to the Carolina Theatre, the birthplace of the Charlotte Symphony, for our Spring Gala is an incredibly meaningful moment for us,” said David Fisk, President and CEO of the Charlotte Symphony. “This celebration honors not only our rich history and deep ties to our city, but also how far we’ve come and the exciting future ahead. We are thrilled to share the evening with Renée Fleming, whose performance will undoubtedly make this historic venue come alive.”

First opened in 1927, the Carolina Theatre served as a vibrant cultural hub on Tryon Street for decades before closing in 1978. Now, after an extensive restoration, the Carolina Theatre is reopening and ready to welcome back audiences. Together, with the Foundation For The Carolinas’ headquarters and event venues, the Carolina Theatre will anchor Belk Place civic campus, named in honor of the families of Katherine Belk and the late Thomas M. Belk, and the late Claudia and John M. Belk.

The Charlotte Symphony’s connection to the Carolina Theatre dates back to March 20, 1932, when the Orchestra gave its inaugural performance there under the baton of its first Music Director, Guillermo S. de Roxlo. Learn more about the founding of the Charlotte Symphony on Google Arts & Culture.

“As a community-first nonprofit theatre, it’s no coincidence the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will be among the first to take the stage at the Carolina Theatre,” Sean Seifert, the theatre’s executive director, said. “We’re ecstatic to welcome the CSO back to its inaugural venue!”

