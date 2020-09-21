Charlotte Symphony Announces Revised Fall Season

Previously scheduled live concerts through December 6, 2020 will be replaced with virtual concerts and smaller-format outdoor performances.

The Charlotte Symphony has announced details for a reimagined and innovative fall season, reflecting Music Director Christopher Warren-Green and the CSO's commitment to serving as Charlotte's symphony through diverse and compelling programming and deep engagement with the community.



Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, previously scheduled live concerts through December 6, 2020 will be replaced with an exciting array of virtual concerts and smaller-format / limited-capacity live outdoor performances as safety permits. The Charlotte Symphony will work to gradually phase in live, indoor audiences as local conditions safely allow.

"I'm just so thrilled to return to Charlotte and begin making music again," said Music Director Christopher Warren-Green. "Reimagining our fall season has offere

d us exciting opportunities to make our music accessible to even more people in our community and beyond. I've really enjoyed programming music that works for a socially distanced orchestra and I look forward to sharing these treasured, intimate works with our audience - both live and virtually."

President and CEO David Fisk said, "After six months without live performances, I'm proud of the work our staff and musicians have done to prepare us to return safely to the stage and to meet our audiences where they are, at each person's comfort level. Whether through high-quality streaming or socially-distanced live performances - we're looking forward to welcoming everyone to the symphony's concerts, so that music can bring us all together once more."

CSO On Demand

The Charlotte Symphony will present four concerts streamed from the Knight Theater this fall featuring an exciting mix of classical favorites and inspiring new works. During each virtual concert, Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees will help bring the performances to life by 2 sharing the stories behind the music. Concerts will be available on demand for one week following the premiere.

Music Director Christopher Warren-Green will open the series by leading a socially distanced string orchestra in Grieg's Holberg Suite for Strings and Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings, October 23, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Maestro Warren-Green will also conduct Brahms's Liebeslieder Waltzes and Dvořák's Serenade for Strings on November 20, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

ON TAP Live @ NoDa

The Charlotte Symphony's popular ON TAP series returns with six concerts in NoDa Brewing Company's beer garden. These intimate orchestra experiences can be enjoyed in-person or streamed live from your own living room. Each concert will feature a different chamber group comprised of Charlotte Symphony musicians performing works by a diverse range of composers from Haydn and Jacques Ibert, to Amy Beach and Florence Price. Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees will conduct a concert of Americana music including works by Copland, Coleridge-Taylor, Grainger, and John Williams, November 6, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Lees will also lead a string orchestra in Mendelssohn's Sinfonia No. 7 in D minor and Caroline Shaw's Entr'Acte, December 4, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Concerts will be available to stream for $18 ($72 for all four). The CSO will work to gradually phase in live audiences as local conditions safely allow.

Visit charlottesymphony.org/cso-on-demand for a detailed listing of concerts and ticket information.

Concerts will be hosted by Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees (Sep 29, Oct 20, Nov 17), General Manager John Clapp (Oct 6), Music Director Christopher Warren-Green (Oct 27), and President & CEO David Fisk (Nov 10).

Tickets are $15 in-person or $10 for streaming per concert. Purchase the 6-pack for $54 to save on all 6 streaming performances.

Visit charlottesymphony.org/ontap for a detailed listing of concerts and ticket information.

The Charlotte Symphony's top priority is the health and safety of its audience, musicians, guest artists, and staff. The CSO will only move forward with live / in-person performances if it is safe to do so. The CSO has developed procedures for reopening in collaboration with our venues and will be implementing safety protocols in keeping with and approved by, both state and local government. The CSO also surveyed audience members about their expectations and comfort level for attending live events.

For a detailed listing of concerts and ticket information, visit charlottesymphony.org/fall2020. Current subscribers should visit charlottesymphony.org/covid-19 or call Patron Services at 704- 972-2000 for ticket options.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You