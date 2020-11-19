Charlotte Symphony Announces 2020 Holiday Concerts

The Charlotte Symphony's 2020 holiday concerts present seasonal hallmarks, beloved traditional works, and a family-friendly adaptation of The Nutcracker, streamed directly to your home - just in time for the holidays.

At Home for the Holidays

The Charlotte Symphony, led by Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees, heralds the holidays with a concert full of traditional favorites and new surprises, including the premiere of A Carolina Christmas Carol by Charlottean and Emmy Award-winning composer Gary Fry.

The concert will be livestreamed from the Knight Theater on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. and will be available to stream on demand until December 28. Tickets are $25.

The Story of The Nutcracker

Christopher James Lees leads the Charlotte Symphony in a performance of music from Tchaikovsky's beloved ballet, The Nutcracker. This one-hour, family-friendly adaptation will include a beautiful retelling of the story through narration.

The concert will be livestreamed from the Knight Theater on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. and will be available to stream on demand until December 28. Tickets are $15.

A Baroque Celebration: Old World, New Year

The Charlotte Symphony will ring in the New Year with a concert reveling in the spirited music of the Baroque period. Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees will conduct and perform works by J.S. Bach, Telemann, and Dall'Abaco from the harpsichord. Charlotte Symphony Concertmaster Calin Lupanu will perform as soloist in "Winter" from Vivaldi's The Four Seasons and "Verano" from Piazzolla's tango take on The Four Seasons titled, Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas, also known as The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.

The concert will be pre-recorded in the Knight Theater and available for streaming from Friday, January 1, 2021 through January 8, 2021. Tickets are $25.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, previously scheduled live concerts through December 31, 2020 will be canceled. The Charlotte Symphony will work to gradually phase in live, indoor audiences as local conditions safely allow.

