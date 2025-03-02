Broadway at DPAC's 2025 - 2025 Season Will Include THE OUTSIDERS, HELL'S KITCHEN, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Direct from New York, Nederlander presents Broadway at DPAC’s 2025 / 2026 Season. DPAC guests will discover the magic of Broadway with eight brand new shows, including the must-see show of the season, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Disney’s newest blockbuster, Beauty and the Beast.

The season will begin with Beauty and the Beast, running from September 2 through September 14, 2025. The Tony Award Winner for Best Musical, The Outsiders, will play December 2 through December 7, 2025. The New York Times Critic’s Pick, Water for Elephants, will run December 16 through December 21, 2025. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be available from December 28, 2025 through January 17, 2026. The Hit Broadway Musical from Global Superstar Alicia Keys: Hell's Kitchen will perform February 17 through February 22, 2026. Up next, Stereophonic will have performances March 17 through March 22, 2026. The Great Gatsby will take place from May 5 through May 10, 2026. Finally, the season will close with The Notebook, running from July 14 through July 19, 2026.

About DPAC

DPAC presented by First Horizon is proud to present some of the biggest shows and stars in the world in an intimate 2,700-seat setting where the guest experience reigns supreme. For 16 years, DPAC has been consistently ranked among the top five theaters and performing arts centers in the U.S., winning the prestigious IEBA Theater of the Year Award while having been nominated alongside some of the most iconic venues in America by Billboard and Pollstar magazines for their Theater of the Year and Theatre of the Decade

awards.

Comments