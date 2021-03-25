Blumenthal Performing Arts Names Bree Stallings Company's New Director Of Artistic Experiences

Multi-media artist, illustrator, writer and activist Bree Stallings has joined Blumenthal Performing Arts as the company's new Director of Artistic Experiences, a new position designed to help expand its programs and connections to local artists.

In her new role, Stallings will be a key creative asset on special projects like Charlotte Shout! and We Are Hip Hop. She will provide art direction for Blumenthal events and event spaces to help make every experience memorable. She will also continue her work in artist development, serving as a mentor, educator and connector for local artists.

"We are lucky to have Bree join the Blumenthal staff in this new full-time role. We've admired her work with us on past projects like the Charlotte Jazz Festival and Breakin' Convention. Most recently she was part of the artistic leadership team that launched We Are Hip Hop," said Blumenthal Performing Arts President Tom Gabbard. "Her vision and experience will be a great resource as Blumenthal continues to reach out in new directions for our programs and service to the community."

"I'm so excited to be joining the Blumenthal team, a place I've loved working alongside and have admired how they treat local artists for years," said Stallings. "I can't wait to continue to bridge the gap between our community artists and our arts institutions, as well as strengthen the bond between our public spaces and high-level art experiences."

Stallings graduated from Queens University in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in Studio Art and Creative Writing. Using art as her vehicle, she raises awareness for many causes that affect her life and those closest to her such as economic mobility, sexual health advocacy, homelessness and environmental consciousness.

Through the programs, curated art shows and fundraisers she has helped put on, Stallings, alongside her creative team and partnerships with Project Art Aid, Behailu Academy, the Mecklenburg County Health Department, and many more have helped raised over $500,000 for furthering development in Charlotte's art and humanities scene.