Blumenthal Performing Arts Announces New Broadway Season Featuring HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS & More

An exciting line-up of Broadway hits making their Charlotte debuts and returning fan favorites including Hamilton and Wicked will be center stage when Blumenthal Performing Arts relaunches its PNC Broadway Lights and Equitable Bravo series this fall.

Both series, originally slated to begin in fall 2020, were delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"More than 12,000 existing season tickets holders have held on to their season tickets and waited patiently as we have worked to reschedule shows and plan for a safe return to our theaters," Blumenthal President Tom Gabbard said. "We are incredibly grateful for their confidence and support, and we hope they are as thrilled as we are with the spectacular lineup we're announcing today."

Season tickets will also be available to new subscribers.

Blumenthal's premier Season Ticket, the PNC Broadway Lights Series, will feature six shows with the option to include the Charlotte debut of Disney's Frozen as a seventh show.

The six-show lineup includes:

Hadestown, Aug. 31-Sept. 5, 2021 at Belk Theater

1776, Nov. 16-21, 2021 at Belk Theater

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, Jan. 18-23, 2022 at Belk Theater

Hamilton, Apr. 26-May 15, 2022 at Belk Theater

To Kill a Mockingbird, July 26-31, 2022 at Belk Theater

Mean Girls, Sept. 6-11, 2022 at Belk Theater

Disney's Frozen, June 15-26, 2022 at Belk Theater, included in the seven-show package.

The Equitable Bravo Series offers a package of five shows:

Wicked, Sept. 8-Oct. 3, 2021 at Ovens Auditorium

RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour, Nov. 9-14, 2021 at Belk Theater

An Officer and a Gentleman, Dec. 7-12, 2021 at Ovens Auditorium

Pretty Woman: The Musical, Apr. 12-17, 2022 at Belk Theater

Hamilton, Apr. 26-May 15, 2022 at Belk Theater

Existing season tickets holders will be automatically transferred into the rescheduled seasons and need take no further action unless they prefer to swap for different shows or move performance days. Six-show season tickets holders also have the option to add Disney's Frozen as a seventh show.

Along with its series lineups, Blumenthal will bring additional Broadway shows during the year.

Currently slated Broadway Extras include:

Potted Potter, Oct. 15-17, 2021 at Booth Playhouse

Jesus Christ Superstar, Mar. 22-27, 2022 at Belk Theater

Blue Man Group, July 15-17, 2022 at Belk Theater

Anastasia, Oct. 11-16, 2022 at Ovens Auditorium

What the Constitution Means to Me, new dates TBA

Subscribers to the PNC Broadway Lights Series and Equitable Bravo Series can choose to swap some of their season shows for these Broadway Extras or any additional special attractions or shows added during the year.

The ability to swap shows is one of the many exclusive benefits offered to season ticket holders, who enjoy guaranteed seats for all of the shows in their season package.

PNC Broadway Lights season tickets are renewable annually, guaranteeing season ticket holders the best seats at the best prices every year. PNC Broadway Lights season ticket holders also have the ability to swap up to four PNC Broadway Lights season shows for anything coming next season and the option of a 12-month extended payment plan.

Equitable Bravo Series seats are not renewable, but Bravo subscribers will have first priority to purchase PNC Broadway Lights Season Tickets next season. Equitable Bravo buyers can also swap up to two season shows for anything else coming to Blumenthal theaters, including PNC Broadway Lights shows, and have the option of a six-month payment plan.

Blumenthal will offer a Covid-19 Guarantee, which allows ticket holders who purchase before May 31, 2021 alternatives like exchanging into a different performance, donating their ticket amount to support community programs or receiving a full refund if they feel Covid-19 conditions make it unsafe to attend a show between now and December 31, 2021.

For more information or to make a purchase:

-Visit: BlumenthalArts.org/BPABroadway

-Call 704-335-1010

PNC Broadway Lights Series Show Descriptions

Hadestown

Aug. 31-Sept. 5, 2021 - Belk Theater

Come see how the world could be.

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show by celebrated singersongwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

1776

Nov. 16-21, 2021 - Belk Theater

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And to whom does that freedom belong?

In association with the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University and Roundabout Theatre Company, this production reexamines a pivotal moment in American history in a re-imagining of the Tony Award®-winning musical 1776.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Jan. 18-23, 2022 - Belk Theater

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Ain't Too Proud tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

The unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and so many more.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys) and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), Ain't Too Proud launches their first national tour to over 50 cities across America.

Hamilton

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Disney's Frozen

June 15-26, 2022 - Belk Theater

*Included in the seven-show season

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America.

Frozen features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

To Kill a Mockingbird

July 26-31, 2022 - Belk Theater

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher.

Mean Girls

Sept. 6-11, 2022 - Belk Theater

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Equitable Bravo Series Show Descriptions

Wicked

Sept. 8 - Oct. 3, 2021 - Ovens Auditorium

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.

Wicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz ... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin - smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships ... until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked - the untold true story of the witches of Oz - transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.

RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour

Nov. 9-14, 2021 - Belk Theater

For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. Its immeasurable emotional impact has forever changed the world of musical theater.

RENT follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. This powerfully resonant phenomenon has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. The extraordinary RENT fan community spans every continent and every generation - including many born over a decade after the show opened on Broadway.

Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around - the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this illustrious touring production.

Come join us to celebrate 25 years of "La Vie Bohème." 13,140,000 minutes of the one and only RENT.

An Officer and a Gentleman

Dec. 7-12, 2021 - Ovens Auditorium

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Apr. 12-17, 2022 - Belk Theater

After an incredible run on Broadway, Audience Choice Award winner Pretty Woman: The Musical is now on tour! One of Hollywood's most beloved stories of all time, Pretty Woman: The Musical is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69," "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Pretty Woman: The Musical delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

Broadway Extras Show Descriptions

Potted Potter - The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff

Oct. 15-17, 2021 - Booth Playhouse

Playing to sold-out houses all over the world, the Olivier Award nominated Potted Potter - The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven "Harry Potter" books (and a real life game of Quidditch) into 70 hilarious minutes. Even if you don't know the difference between a horcrux and a Hufflepuff, Potted Potter will make you roar with laughter.

Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, Potted Potter is perfect for ages 6 to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed).

Jesus Christ Superstar

Mar. 22-27, 2022 - Belk Theater

An album that inspired a REVOLUTION.

A REVELATION that changed the world.

A REINVENTION for this millennium.

Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane" and "Superstar."

Blue Man Group

July 15-17, 2022 - Belk Theater

Hard to describe. Easy to love.

The global smash hit Blue Man Group returns to Charlotte with a limited run of shows, July 15-17, 2022.

At Blue Man Group, you'll rock, laugh and party. As three bald and blue men explore our world, together we'll discover music, comedy and surprises at every turn. By the end of this spectacular journey, you'll be saying "I DON'T EVEN KNOW WHAT JUST HAPPENED BUT I LOOOVED IT." 35 million people of all ages and cultures know what Blue Man Group is really about. Now it's your turn!

Anastasia

Oct. 11-16, 2022 - Ovens Auditorium

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is on a journey to Charlotte at last!

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.

What the Constitution Means to Me

Dates TBA

Broadway's Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony-nominated Best Play What the Constitution Means to Me, by Heidi Schreck and directed by Oliver Butler, arrives in Charlotte for a limited engagement. This boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will affect the next generation of Americans. At fifteen-years-old, Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.