A Blumey Awards Celebration show, airing on PBS Charlotte May 25th at 8pm, will feature the Best Actor and Best Actress nominees from every participating school.

Mar. 31, 2021  
Blumenthal Performing Arts Announces 2021 Blumey Awards Nominees

Blumenthal Performing Arts has announced the nominees competing for Best Actor and Best Actress in this year's High School Musical Theater Awards, also known as The Blumey Awards, presented by Wells Fargo that will air on PBS Charlotte Tuesday, May 25th at 8pm.

"Wells Fargo is pleased to be the presenting sponsor of this program for the 9th year in a row. We are amazed by the talent of these students and the dedication of their theater arts teachers," said Jay Everette with the Wells Fargo Foundation.

Blumenthal Performing Arts is committed to continuing the celebration of high school musical theater. Despite the fact that many schools in the region were unable to produce a show this year given the impact of the coronavirus, Blumenthal still wanted to provide students the opportunity to perform. To achieve this goal and ensure the safety of all participants, students auditioned individually for a panel of judges to allow for significant social distancing and safety protocols in excess of CDC and local recommendations.

Throughout the month of March, over 330 students from 34 participating schools completed the audition process. Two nominees from each school were selected to advance and will participate in a two-day audition workshop intensive with industry professionals in April. All nominees will then audition a second time to determine the Best Actor and Best Actress winners, who will subsequently participate in the National High School Musical Theater Awards, also known as The Jimmy Awards (named after famed Broadway producer, James M. Nederlander). That program will be presented virtually on July 15th.

"It is essential to keep theater alive in our schools and to give students the chance to express themselves, connect, and excel through the performing arts," said Blumenthal Vice President of Education Andrea Maloney. "The Charlotte region is packed full of exceptionally talented young artists and this year's Blumey Awards program proved that remains true even during a year deeply impacted by a pandemic."

A 30-minute Blumey Awards Celebration show, airing on PBS Charlotte May 25th at 8pm, will feature the Best Actor and Best Actress nominees from every participating school, two medley numbers featuring the top scoring students nominated and the announcement of the Best Actor and Best Actress winners.

The order of performances, arrangement and orchestration for the ceremony will be led by New York-based professional music composer/conductor, David Dabbon. All rehearsals and performance recordings will be conducted safely and follow local and state guidelines.

This year's nominees for the Blumey Awards:

Best Actor

Best Actress

Ardrey Kell High School

William Kleinschmidt

Morgan Brenner

Bandys High School

Gabriel Beech

Haynes Baker

Central Academy of Technology and Arts

Jackson Randall

Lana Patel

Central Cabarrus High School

Jacob Scruggs

Chidera Dimkpa

Charlotte Country Day School

Jack Cooper

Lilah Peck

Charlotte Latin School

Matthew Marcus

Kate McCracken

Concord Academy

Kenan Starnes

Sophia DeJesus

Covenant Day School

Lance Lokas

Hallie Barnwell

Cox Mill High School

Camden Albury

Gracyn Hall

Cuthbertson High School

Thomas Johnston

Liz Betancourt

David W. Butler High School

Grant Bergeman

Leilany Sandoval

Davidson Day School

Kathleen Moore

East Lincoln High School

Arturo Galarza Chavez

Rachel Ochoa

Hickory Ridge High School

Bryson Battle

Rachel Wilson

Hopewell High School

Jackson Scullion

Danielle Deavers

Kings Mountain High School

Donald (Lee) Page

Olivia Wilson

Mallard Creek High School

Melissa Lozada

Mooresville High School

Daniel Turner

Sophia Choiniere

Nation Ford High School

Dylan Butler

Sarah Willoughby

North Lincoln High School

Jacob Nuhfer

Riley Washco

Northwest Cabarrus High School

Cameron Meyer

Mary Kathryn Brown

Northwest School of the Arts

Keyon Pickett

Sophie Miller

Northwestern High School

Christian Holmes

Savannah McCart

Piedmont Community Charter School

Andrew Moore

Sasha Lombardi

Pine Lake Preparatory

Dane Chilton

Abby Workman

Providence Day School

Carson Taylor

Katherine Beason

Providence High School

Daniel Binder

Mia Spies

South Mecklenburg High School

Cavan Meade

Ella Lowe

South Pointe High School

Donovan Mays

Molly Neal

Stuart W. Cramer High School

Tristan Nogueira

Molly Matthews

Weddington High School

Colin Pendergrast

Sarah Grimes

West Cabarrus High School

Gustavo Meza

Kayley Sansing

Westminster Catawba Christian School

Trey Buie

Jordan Smith

William A. Hough High School

Christopher Brammer

Jillian Lauder


