Blumenthal Performing Arts Announces 2020-21 Broadway Season - HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, and More!

Blumenthal Performing Arts has announced its Broadway in Charlotte season, starting in November with nine new shows and multiweek return engagements of two extraordinary crowd-pleasers - Hamilton and Wicked, and more.

In addition to Hamilton, the eight-show PNC Broadway Lights Season Ticket includes the Charlotte debuts of Mean Girls, To Kill a Mockingbird, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, The Cher Show, 1776, Tootsie, and Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida. The nine-show season option includes all of the above plus the Tony Award-winning revival of Oklahoma!, entirely reimagined for the 21st century. PNC Broadway Lights pricing begins at $272 for an eight-show Season Ticket.

"We normally announce our plans earlier than this, but we pushed the pause button so that our theater fans, staff and their families could focus on the well-being of each other," said Blumenthal Performing Arts President Tom Gabbard. "As we work through the challenges of this unique time, we also are beginning to look forward to the biggest theatrical season in the history of Blumenthal Performing Arts."

With 17 shows and more than 200 individual performances, the season is the largest in Blumenthal's history, and the wealth of shows will allow Blumenthal to offer two Broadway series with season ticket options in 2020-21.

A new, one-time-only Equitable Bravo Series will offer a smaller five-show Season Ticket featuring return engagements of four beloved titles, Hamilton, Wicked, RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour, and Dear Evan Hansen, plus the Charlotte debut of Pretty Woman: The Musical direct from Broadway. Equitable Bravo Series tickets begin at $197.50.

"PNC's sponsorship of Blumenthal Performing Arts' 2020-21 Broadway Lights Series reflects our long history of supporting the arts in the communities where we live, work and play," said Weston Andress, PNC Bank regional president for Western Carolinas. "The extraordinary list of shows coming to Charlotte will entertain and inspire audiences of all ages."

With the return of PNC Broadway Lights and the addition of the Equitable Bravo Series, a wider audience will have the opportunity to experience Blumenthal's Broadway programming.

"Currently, we have almost 12,000 Season Ticket holders to the very popular PNC Broadway Lights Series and the large majority renew their seats each year," Gabbard said. "We are thrilled and grateful for their loyalty, but it also means new subscribers can find it difficult to acquire seats in the exact location and performance they'd like. That's why we are so pleased we can offer an additional Season Ticket option. The Equitable Bravo Series will have great seats available for new subscribers at every price level and for every performance, including the coveted weekend ones."

Season Tickets to both series are available now at BlumenthalArts.org or 704-335-1010. Along with guaranteeing seats to all the season shows, both series offer special benefits.

PNC Broadway Lights Season Tickets are renewable annually, guaranteeing Season Ticket holders the best seats at the best prices every year. PNC Broadway Lights Season Ticket Holders also have the ability to swap up to four PNC Broadway Lights season shows for anything coming next season and the option of a 12-month extended payment plan.

Equitable Bravo Series seats are not renewable, but Bravo subscribers will have first priority to purchase PNC Broadway Lights Season Tickets next year. Equitable Bravo buyers also can swap up to two season shows for anything else coming to Blumenthal theaters, including any PNC Broadway Lights shows, and have the option of a six-month payment plan.

Both PNC Broadway Lights Season Ticket holders and Equitable Bravo buyers will be assigned their season seats before single tickets go on sale to the public. Throughout the season, Season Ticket holders will have priority access to tickets for additional Broadway shows and attractions, as well as the ability to exchange into a different date or time of any of their season shows free.

Rounding out the 2020-21 Broadway lineup, Blumenthal also will present a selection of Broadway Extras, including Potted Potter - The Unauthorized Harry Experience; an all-new tour of Hairspray; Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; and Freestyle Love Supreme, the improvised comedy musical comedy from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale. Season Ticket buyers can use their swap benefits to access any of these titles.

"The current crisis is a reminder of how lucky we are to enjoy one of the most vibrant cultural scenes in the country. It also reminds us of the uplift and inspiration that happens from being together to experience great shows. We look forward to welcoming theater fans home," Gabbard said.

Blumenthal will continue its Ticket Protect plan this year. Subscribers can protect their investment in all of their series shows with Ticket Protect, which provides a refund should the subscriber be unable to attend a show(s) due to an approved reason, such as dangerous weather conditions, illness, accidents and more. This plan is available to PNC Broadway Lights Season Ticket holders and Equitable Bravo Series buyers.





