Bill Lockwood Steps Down At McCarter Theatre Center

After a remarkable and distinguished career at McCarter, Bill Lockwood will be stepping down as the Director of Special Programming at the end of June 2022.

He will continue to work with the organization in a consulting capacity. William W. Lockwood, Jr. has been responsible for McCarter's special programs for more than half a century and is currently the senior arts presenter in the United States in terms of continuous service including positions at New York's Lincoln Center, the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

Known as a "Classic Impresario," Lockwood's association with McCarter goes back almost 60 years when he produced his first events while a Princeton undergraduate. Since 1963, he has brought thousands of celebrated world-class artists and burgeoning talent to McCarter's stages across classical music, jazz, pop, dance, family, cabaret, authors, and film.

"Bill's incredible tenure at McCarter is unparalleled. His relationships, keen eye for talent, and unique place in the industry as a world class producer leaves us with an invaluable legacy. I've enjoyed working with him in this challenging year to design a terrific season that we believe audiences will appreciate - and that showcases Bill at his best." says Sarah Rasmussen, "I look forward to expanding our artistic staff in order to maintain the extraordinary relationships Bill has built, attract exquisite talent across all mediums and ensure that we continue to bring the most exciting new artists - and high profile headliners - to our stages. It is an honor to be collaborating with Bill, and learning from his incredible tenure. We are fortunate to have him as a friend of McCarter and a creative advisor moving forward."

