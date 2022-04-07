BLOOD SWEAT & TEARS Joins Charlotte Symphony for Benefit Concert

The Charlotte Symphony (CSO) presents Sounds of Joy!, a benefit concert with the incomparable Blood Sweat & Tears. This one-hour performance will feature some of the Grammy-Award-winning band's greatest hits, including "You've Made Me So Very Happy," "Spinning Wheel," "And When I Die," and more. This will mark the first appearance of Blood Sweat & Tears in the Charlotte area in more than 25 years.



Six local high school musicians from West Mecklenburg, Harding University High School, and Northwest School of the Arts will join the band onstage to perform two of the group's most popular songs. All proceeds from Sounds of Joy! will be used to support the Charlotte Symphony's education and community engagement initiatives, including the CSO's three youth orchestras, Project Harmony, educational programs, and community concerts and events.

"The Charlotte Symphony is a vital and highly impactful part of our region's creative ecosystem - lifting up our community through a wide array of education and outreach programs," said Ulrike Miles, Development Chair of the CSO's Board of Directors. "We're so grateful for the generous supporters of this special benefit event, who make it possible for us to continue the important work of serving musicians and music-lovers of all ages and backgrounds - from the youngest musicians in Project Harmony all the way to older adults, who benefit from our Healing Hands program."

Tickets

Tickets to the Blood Sweat & Tears concert can be purchased online at charlottesymphony.org. Tickets are general admission and cost $35. Patrons of all ages are welcome to attend. For more information about the entire Sounds of Joy! Gala evening, which includes a pre-concert dinner and dessert reception, please visit charlottesymphony.org/soundsofjoy.

About Blood Sweat & Tears

Blood Sweat & Tears' mission has been the same since 1969: find the greatest young musicians and teach them to play on a world stage - but it does not stop there. These musicians are taught how to travel and learn the discipline it takes to survive life on the road, and to avoid the lethal decisions that affect traveling musicians such as drugs, alcohol, and long days of travel. BS&T has always taken pride in the fact that we teach the next generation of musicians to step out into the world and shine. Most of our players go on to be stars in their own fields, such as players, producers, and arrangers. BS&T has produced more stars than any other band on this planet. bloodsweatandtears.com

About the Charlotte Symphony

Celebrating its 90th anniversary in the 2021-22 season, the Charlotte Symphony is committed to uplifting, entertaining, and educating the diverse communities of Charlotte-Mecklenburg and beyond through exceptional musical experiences. Led by internationally renowned Music Director Christopher Warren-Green, the Symphony upholds the highest artistic integrity and takes bold steps to engage the community through music. The CSO employs 62 professional full time orchestra musicians, serves three youth orchestras, and offers significant educational programming aimed at improving areas of our community with the greatest need. The Charlotte Symphony plays a leading cultural role in the Charlotte area and aims to serve the community as a civic leader, reflecting and uniting our region through the transformative power of live music.