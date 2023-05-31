AIN'T DONE BAD to be Presented for One Night Only At The Wortham Center For The Performing Arts

AIN'T DONE BAD will be presented for one night only in Asheville at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts, June 9 at 7:30pm. Click Here.

AIN'T DONE BAD is a momentous, yet achingly vulnerable piece of Contemporary Dance Theatre created by "So You Think You Can Dance" star, Jakob Karr. Featuring the vivid, revelatory music of Orville Peck, seven of the most sought-after professional dancers in the industry bring Jakob's story to life in this utterly seamless, hour-long work of art. Ain't Done Bad explores the experience of growing up, coming out and finding love, and using dance to celebrate the journey of leaving shame behind to embrace your authentic, vulnerable voice, all without speaking a word.

Do not miss AIN'T DONE BAD, the show that has the Orlando critics raving after the sold-out run! "It's thrilling to see a stage full of male dancers who can be powerfully masculine and simultaneously achingly vulnerable."

"This show tells a story that I think a lot of us can relate to," says the show's creator, Jakob Karr. "No matter where we come from, we all want the same thing: to be loved as our truest selves. Only then, can we really open up to love all around us. With dance as my first language, this is the best way I can tell this story. Ain't Done Bad is my love letter to anyone who has ever struggled with their identity, and it is a thank you note to everyone who helped me find my voice."

Laurie Glodowski and Patti Maurer of 35th Parallel Productions, the theatrical producers of the show, comment: "Dance was the essential element that first drew us together as producing partners. We both agreed that Jakob's incredible ability to balance highly technical tricks with story-driven movement needed to be shared with the world right now. We are thrilled to produce this new exciting work of art with many more audiences."

Jakob Karr, AIN'T DONE BAD Creator and Choreographer, grew up around Orlando's wealth of theme parks and was inspired by the dancers from a very young age. At 12 years-old he began dancing and has performed all over the country as well as most of Europe, Australia, Japan and India. His credits include: Cirque du Soleil's VOLTA; So You Think You Can Dance Season 6- 1st Runner Up: THE RADIO CITY New York Spectacular (Mia Michaels); Rock the Ballet; VIVA ELVIS by Cirque Soleil; Kiss Me Kate at Barrington Stage; The 82nd Annual Academy Awards; America's Got Talent; GLEE; and Company XIV.

Karr is joined on stage by six other incredible dancers from Broadway, TV, Film, and concert stages all over the world. The cast includes: Adrian Lee, Jordan Lombardi, Ryan Redmond, Gabriella Sibeko, Ian Spring, and Miles Yeung.

AIN'T DONE BAD has been presented at The Renaissance Theatre Company(the REN) in 2021 winning the Orlando Fringe Festival's Critics Choice Award.